Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-55) at San Antonio Missions (60-36)

July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #96: Nashville Sounds (40-55) at San Antonio Missions (60-36)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 3.68) vs. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-1, 2.72)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Austin Bibens-Dirkx: 34-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 3 starts with Nashville. He has covered 14.2 innings and has allowed 11 hits and 5 walks while recording 13 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 11 and tossed 5.0 shutout innings against New Orleans. He allowed only 1 hit and 1 walk while recording 5 strikeouts. Bibens-Dirkx started his 2019 with the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He pitched 15 games overseas, starting 9 of them. Overall, he went 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA (46.0 IP/27 ER) and 1.26 WHIP. Bibens-Dirkx split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Texas. In his second season with the Rangers, he went 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA in 13 games (6 starts). He went 3-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) for Round Rock. In 37 MLB games, Bibens-Dirkx is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA (114.1 IP/67 ER) in 37 games (12 starts). In 338 MiLB games, he's 64-59 with a 4.15 ERA. Bibens-Dirkx was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

Granite Swipes #17: Outfielder Zack Granite stole his 17th base of the season in last night's loss. He is tied for 7th-most in the Pacific Coast League (Sam Hilliard, Albuquerque). Granite's single-season high for stolen bases is 56 with Double-A Chattanooga in 2016. Ian Miller of Tacoma leads the league with 25.

Another One-Run Game: Nashville lost a one-run game for only the 10th time this year, a number that is tied for fewest in the Pacific Coast League. In one-and-two-run games in 2019, Nashville is 24-20. In games decided by three-or-more runs, the Sounds are 16-35.

Struggling vs. San Antonio: The Sounds and Missions have played 10 times in 2019 and the Missions have won seven, including four straight. In the 10 head-to-head games, Nashville is hitting .210 with 24 walks and a .676 OPS. San Antonio is hitting .272 with 40 walks and an .822 OPS. Nashville's staff ERA is 5.60 (82.0 IP/51 ER) and San Antonio's is 2.96 (85.0 IP/28 ER).

Three-Headed Monster: Outfielder Scott Heineman rejoined Nashville on June 25 and is hitting .419 (26-for-62) since then, good for the 3rd-highest average in the Pacific Coast League. During that same timeframe, Christian Lopes has the 6th-highest average in the league at .412 (21-for-51) and Zack Granite has the 8th-highest mark at .397 (23-for-58).

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane)

"Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday benefiting @nashvillehumane" is going to be a Home Run of FUN with @nashvillesounds and @TitosVodka Put on your cap, grab your pup and help homeless animals next Tuesday, July 23rd.

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Roster moves for Tuesday: DH Hunter Pence activated from 10-day IL. RHP Taylor Guerrieri selected from Nashville. LHP Jesse Biddle placed on 10 day IL retroactive to July 15 with left shoulder fatigue. OF Willie Calhoun optioned to Nashville.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.