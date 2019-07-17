Chihuahuas Split Two Games in Reno Tuesday

El Paso 6 Reno 5 - Completion of Suspended Game - 11 Innings

WP: F. Rodriguez (1-0)

LP: Luetge (0-1)

S: Higgins (1)

Time: 3:47

Attn: 2,591

Jose Pirela hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning and Boog Powell made a diving catch to end the bottom of the 11th inning in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 6-5 win over the Reno Aces. The game began on April 15th and was suspended by a Pacific Coast League travel curfew that day.

The Chihuahuas are 5-1 in extra-inning games in 2019.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/04/15/580054#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580054

Reno 5 El Paso 3 - Tuesday

WP: Lively (5-1)

LP: Keel (6-5)

S: Crichton (1)

Time: 3:07

Attn: 3,403

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored the three final runs of the regularly scheduled game Tuesday but lost to the Reno Aces 5-3. It was El Paso's third consecutive loss.

Jose Pirela went 4-for-4 with two home runs for the Chihuahuas and now has 14 hits, four homers and 13 RBIs in five games against Reno this season. Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 for El Paso and now has hits in nine of his last 10 games.

Ben Lively pitched five shutout innings for Reno Tuesday. Aces' starters have allowed only one run in 13 innings in this series.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/07/16/580094#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580094

Team Records: El Paso (57-38), Reno (41-54)

Next Game: Wednesday, 8:05 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-1, 13.50) vs. Reno RHP Riley Smith (1-0, 6.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

