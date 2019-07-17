Round Rock Express Team up with Just Keep Livin Foundation to Host "Alright Alright Alright Night" on Saturday, August 3

July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Saturday, August 3 is going to be alright alright alright. The Round Rock Express are proud to team up with Austin resident Matthew McConaughey and his just keep livin Foundation to host Alright Alright Alright Night at Dell Diamond on Saturday, August 3. The Express are set to face the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

The E-Train will wear special "Alright Alright Alright Express" jerseys during the game. The threads include a nod to the Houston Astros' rainbow sky jerseys, complete with McConaughey's iconic line from his 1993 movie Dazed and Confused, which was filmed in the Austin area. The jerseys will be auctioned online during the game with all proceeds benefiting the just keep livin Foundation, a nonprofit started by McConaughey and his wife Camila dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

Custom Matthew McConaughey and Express-branded t-shirts and caps will be available for sale in the Railyard Team Store, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the just keep livin Foundation. In addition, a portion of proceeds from the 2019 50/50 Raffle at Dell Diamond will also go back to the just keep livin Foundation.

Before the game, the first 2,500 fans through the gates at Dell Diamond will receive a Matthew McConaughey bobblehead, presented by the Sanders Family. McConaughey joins Willie Nelson, George Strait, Earl Campbell and Andy Roddick in Round Rock's "Texas Legends Bobblehead Series," an annual nod to some of the Lone Star State's greatest personalities. This year's bobblehead features McConaughey dressed to the nines in a white tuxedo accepting his 2014 Academy Award.

Tickets to Alright Alright Alright Night are on sale now and can be purchased online at RRExpress.com, by phone at (512) 255-2255 or in person at the Dell Diamond box office.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.