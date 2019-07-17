Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony Friday, July 19 at Greater Nevada Field

July 17, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host their fourth Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony of 2019, featuring Ashley Andrews, on Friday, July 19 when the Aces take on the Fresno Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

Ashley was in her senior year at the University of Nevada college of business when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Busy being a student, working a full-time job, and a part-time job, she was headed to be the first person in her family to have a college degree. With a very strong personality and family support, Ashley continued to work and go to school, while battling cancer.

After having surgery with Dr. Sharon Wright and 6 rounds of Chemotherapy with Dr. Reddy, she was experiencing nerve pain and feeling very week. With her fair share of side effects from the Chemotherapy drugs, Ashley powered through and graduated with her degree in business.

One year after her treatments ended, Ashley was still feeling week and in pain. Surfing through Facebook, she discovered an ad about the Saint Mary's Cancer Rehab Program. After joining Cancer Rehab and working with the trainers at Saint Mary's Fitness Center, Ashley has improved dramatically. She has gone from having to take breaks while just walking, to working out 6 times a week and has joined the Saint Mary's Hiking program.

Ashley credits the doctors with saving her life but states Saint Mary's Cancer Rehab changed her life.

Ashley will round the bases commemorating her "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The Reno Aces and Fresno players and staff will be lined up along each baseline to greet her as she makes her way toward home plate while her story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, July 19. Tickets are on sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.