Stripers Gain Extra Homestand as Season Extended 10 Games
July 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In an announcement made by Major League Baseball, the 2021 Triple-A Baseball season has been extended by 10 games. The Gwinnett Stripers will play into October for the first time in team history, with a pair of five-game series added to the schedule: September 22-26 at Durham, and September 29-October 3 vs. Jacksonville at Coolray Field.
The Stripers will continue to run regular weekly promotions during the five added home games, with one change. The game on Wednesday, September 29 will be an Education Day, with area students to enjoy an 11:05 a.m. game in a fun and educational environment.
Here's a full look at the added homestand:
Wednesday, September 29 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.
Gates Open: 10:00 a.m.
Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to enjoy a matinee game in a fun and educational environment.
Thursday, September 30 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.
Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.
Friday, October 1 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.
Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.
Saturday, October 2 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.
Giveaway Saturday: Item to be announced.
Sunday, October 3 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)
Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.
Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.
Single-game tickets, including tickets for the added homestand, are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.
