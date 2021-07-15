2021 Iowa Cubs Regular Season Extended

DES MOINES - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced that all Triple-A teams will play an additional 10 games with the season now set to end on October 3. Each team will play five home games and five away games as part of a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch."

The Iowa Cubs will play at CHS Field against the St. Paul Saints (Sept. 22-26) before returning home to Principal Park to host five games against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Sept. 29-Oct. 3).

"We are excited to add five more home games to our 2021 schedule after the start of our season was delayed," said Iowa Cubs President and General Manager, Sam Bernabe. "This is a great opportunity for our season ticket holders, our sponsors and all of our fans to enjoy Iowa Cubs baseball into the month of October."

The Triple-A East will name a 2021 Regular Season Champion based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season (concluding Sept. 19). Among the 30 Triple-A clubs, a single 2021 "Triple-A Final Stretch" Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

Game times for the five additional Iowa Cubs home contests are as follows:

Wednesday, September 29 at 12:08 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 at 6:38 p.m.

Friday, October 1 at 6:38 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 at 6:08 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 at 1:08 p.m.

Tickets for these additional home games are now on sale. Group tickets and premium seating opportunities will also be available. Our weekly promotions such as Mug Club Thursdays, Firework Fridays, and Kids Run the Bases postgame on Sundays will continue for these additional home games. For all of the latest Iowa Cubs news or to purchase tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com, call the Front Office at 515-243-6111 or sign up for our email newsletter.

