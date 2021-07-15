Jumbo Shrimp Hold off Bulls 7-6

DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray recorded three hits, including a home run, and right fielder Josh Lowe launched his team-leading twelfth big fly, however Jumbo Shrimp left fielder Lewin Diaz went deep and drove in two runs in Jacksonville's 7-6 win over Durham on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Jacksonville opened the scoring with a single tally in the top of the second, Durham immediately responded with a pair of scores in the last of the frame thanks to 2B Miles Mastrobuoni's RBI double and 1B Dalton Kelly's run-scoring single. Diaz would then bash a game-tying homer in the fourth before driving in his second run via an RBI single as part of the four-run fifth to push the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 6-2. Lowe's solo shot to deep center in the fifth cut the margin to three prior to Gray's two-run blast and a game-tying RBI single by Kelly in the sixth, however Jacksonville would grab the lead for good in the seventh.

Gray (3-4, 2 R, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) paced the Bulls order with his three knocks, with Kelly (2-4, RBI), Mastrobuoni (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) and C Brett Sullivan (2-4, R, 2B) adding two hits apiece as well. 3B Mike Ford, meanwhile, extended his hit streak to nine with a first-inning base hit.

Neither Durham starter Shane Baz (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) nor Jacksonville righty Luis Madero (3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) factored in the final decisions. Jumbo Shrimp reliever Mason Melotakis (2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 K) earned the victory and Jorge Guzman (2.0 IP, BB, 3 K) notched his second save, while Bulls southpaw Ryan Sherriff (0.1 IP, H, R, ER, 3 BB, K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. RHP Luis Patino (3-1, 2.31) is anticipated to toe the rubber for Durham, while LHP Braxton Garrett (4-3, 4.41) is slated to get the nod for Jacksonville. Tickets for that game and all remaining contests are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

