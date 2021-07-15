Iowa Gets Back on Track with 6-0 Victory

July 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (25-35) used a three-run seventh inning to top the Toledo Mud Hens (34-27) 6-0 in game three of the series, Thursday at Fifth Third Field.

Joe Biagini had his best start in two months for Iowa, keeping the Mud Hens off the board through five frames. The righty allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Toledo's starter Drew Carlton and reliever Nolan Blackwood would match Biagini pitch-for-pitch, combining to keep the I-Cubs scoreless through 4.2 innings while striking out six.

Michael Rucker relieved Biagini with two scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters to earn his second win of the season. He earned the win because in between his two innings of work, Iowa's offense finally came to life.

The I-Cubs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and one in the eighth to break the scoreless tie, starting with a solo home run from Tyler Ladendorf. Ladendorf's home run was followed by RBI singles from Alfonso Rivas and Taylor Gushue in the seventh and Ian Miller in the eighth to give Iowa a 4-0 lead.

Abiatal Avelino would add insurance for the I-Cubs in the top of the ninth with a bases loaded two-run single. Scott Effross and Manuel Rodriguez each threw scoreless frames to close out the 6-0 victory over Toledo.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Joe Biagini pitched five scoreless innings tonight, his longest outing since May 18 when he also threw five innings against St. Paul.

- Nick Martini stole his first base of the season in the eighth inning after being hit in the knee by a pitch to reach first base. He later scored on an RBI single from Ian Miller in the eighth.

- Ian Miller extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the eighth inning. His single was the first hit for a leadoff hitter for Iowa in the series, as they were 0-for-11 coming into his at-bat.

- Iowa's offense recorded 11 hits for the second night in a row, out-hitting the Mud Hens 11-5 tonight.

Iowa and Toledo continue the series tomorrow night, with first pitch of game four set for 6:05 pm CT at Fifth Third Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.