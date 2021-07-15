Red Wings Home for Promo-Packed Fortnight Beginning July 27

The Red Wings return to Frontier Field for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, July 27.

The fortnight at Frontier includes FOUR giveaways, THREE fireworks nights, TWO two-for-one Tuesdays and ONE Bark in the Park. Other highlights include a Duel of the Dishes game against the Syracuse Salt Potatoes, Joe Altobelli Night and our first ever Cocos Locos de Rochester day at the ballpark.

Gates will open 65 minutes prior to first pitch for each game.

------------------------------

TUESDAY, JULY 27 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

TWO-FOR-TUESDAY - Use promo code: GOWINGS to receive Buy One Get One Free tickets. Please note: You have to enter the promo code before selecting your seats.

HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts and live music from Terrapin Society at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm.

FREE HOT DOGS - Throughout the game the Red Wings Promo Staff will be handing out hundreds of hot dogs to fans.

------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends out to a ballgame! Fans can purchase GA tickets for just $10 in advance ($12 day of game) while all good boys and girls are FREE! Fans with dogs will enter Frontier Field using the Plymouth Avenue gates and proceed directly into our Dog Section in left-center field AND the grass berm down the 3rd base line.

------------------------------

THURSDAY, JULY 29 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (11:05 AM)

CAMP DAY - If you're interested in bringing out a summer camp group, call Eric at (585) 454-1001 ext. 3057.

------------------------------

FRIDAY, JULY 30 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

RED WINGS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans will get a Red Wings cap which features the feather "R" logo on the front presented by Segar & Sciortino.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by your Local Toyota Dealers.

------------------------------

SATURDAY, JULY 31 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (7:05)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

------------------------------

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY (1:05)

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, all kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

------------------------------

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 vs. SYRACUSE (7:05)

TWO-FOR-TUESDAY - Use promo code: GOWINGS to receive Buy One Get One Free tickets. Please note: You have to enter the promo code before selecting your seats.

------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 vs. SYRACUSE (1:05)

WEEKDAY MATINEE - Take advantage of our free stadium wifi and "work" from the ballpark!

------------------------------

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 vs. SYRACUSE (7:05)

DUEL OF THE DISHES - The Rochester Plates take on the Syracuse Salt Potatoes.

PLATES FLAP CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans will receive a Plates flap cap courtesy of Dunkin'.

HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Light drafts and live music from A.J. DiNoto at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm.

------------------------------

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 vs. SYRACUSE (7:05)

JOE ALTOBELLI NIGHT - The Red Wings will celebrate the life of Rochester's Mr. Baseball, Joe Altobelli, who passed away earlier this year

JOE ALTOBELLI T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans will receive a Joe Altobelli T-shirt presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

------------------------------

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 vs. SYRACUSE (7:05)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

------------------------------

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 vs. SYRACUSE (1:05)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER - The Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program.

COCOS LOCOS FLAG GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 adults (21+) will receive a 3' x 5' Cocos Locos Flag presented by Presidente.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After the game, all kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

