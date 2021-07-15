IronPigs to Play Double-Header on Saturday, July 24

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox will be playing a double-header on Saturday, July 24 at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs and WooSox were previously rained out on Thursday, July 8.

First pitch for game one will be at 4:35 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 3:30 p.m. prior to game one. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Both games will be 7-inning contests. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be wearing their "Lehigh Valley Lagers" jerseys during game two of Saturday's double-header.

For more information regarding Saturday, July 24, fans can go to ironpigsbaseball.com or call 610-841-PIGS (7447).

