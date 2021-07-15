Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (30-30) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-22)

July 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #61 / Home #27: Indianapolis Indians (30-30) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (38-22)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Kranick (1-2, 6.04) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (4-3, 6.38)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDYTV 23

LAST NIGHT: Following a four-hour marathon at Victory Field on Wednesday night, Omaha emerged victorious over Indianapolis, 6-5, in 12 innings. Anthony Alford began the scoring with a solo home run over the left field wall to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first, but Jimmy Govern matched him with a 446-foot bomb in the fifth to tie the game. The Storm Chasers took a short-lived 2-1 lead in the eighth inning with an RBI single off the bat of Ryan McBroom, but the Indians came right back in the bottom half. Taylor Davis led off the frame with a walk, and an error by Olivares fielding a Dee Strange-Gordon double allowed Davis to race home. Strange-Gordon was then brought in on a wild pitch to give the Indians a 3-2 lead. With the Indians one strike away from the win in the ninth inning, Lucius Fox tied the game at 3-3 with a single to score Rudy Martin. Indy stranded the winning run in scoring position in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings with neither team plating the automatic runner until the 12th. Omaha then broke through in the 12th with three runs off Matt Eckelman. The Indians opened the bottom of the 12th with three consecutive singles to cut the deficit to 6-5, but stranded the tying and winning runs with back-to-back strikeouts and a long flyout to the warning track by Christian Bethancourt.

OVIEDO ON A REHAB: Luis Oviedo excelled with the Indians in his third rehab start last night. After going 0-2 in his first two starts, the right-hander took a no-decision as the Indians and Storm Chasers went on to battle out the game in extra innings. He allowed just one single in three scoreless innings with two walks and a pair of strikeouts. It was his longest and first scoreless outing with the Indians this season.

ALFORD IS STILL ON BASE: Despite missing nine games from July 2-11 while nursing a wrist injury suffered in a collision at Louisville on June 24, Anthony Alford has extended his on-base streak to 21 games with back-to-back multi-hit performances in the last two games returning to the Indians lineup. Last night, he hit his seventh home run of the season and first since June 16. Dating back to June 1, the beginning of his on-base streak, Alford is hitting .388 (26-for-67) with a .529 on-base percentage and 1.200 OPS.

SPRINTING TO START A MARATHON: On pace for a two-hour and 15-minute game through the bottom of the seventh inning with the game tied at 1-1, both the Indians and Storm Chasers offenses came alive to extend the game past the four-hour mark in 12 innings. At 4:01, it was the Indians third game over four hours this season and ties their most four-plus hour games in a single season since 2017. Dating back to 1988 against Omaha, the 4:01 contest is the longest by time between the two teams on record (some dates did not have a time of game listed), and the 12 innings tied their longest game by innings (also: Aug. 24, 1995 at Omaha).

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to break the 1-1 series tie and retake the lead over Omaha tonight at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Max Kranick is set to take the mound for Indianapolis after making his second major league start in his last outing. Kranick narrowly missed facing Omaha when he made his Triple-A debut on June 1, just two days after the first series between the two ended. For the Storm Chasers, LHP Daniel Lynch will be making his 10th Triple-A start this season and third against the Indians. He faced Indy on May 25 and 30, earning the win in his first outing, and allowed one earned run with 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings combined.

ON THE ELEVATOR TRAIN: Max Kranick has jumped between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis for his last three starts since making his MLB debut on June 27 at St. Louis. That historic outing ended with a rain delay following five perfect innings, and he became the first starting pitcher since 1893 to throw at least five perfect innings in a major league debut and the only in history to have his day end without allowing a baserunner. He then returned to Indianapolis to make a start at Victory Field vs. Iowa on July 3, and returned to Pittsburgh seven days later as the 27th man for its July 10 doubleheader at New York (NL). He took the loss in that outing (3.0ip, 4h, 3r, 3er, 3bb, 5k) when Pittsburgh's late-inning comeback fell short of a win.

WE'RE IN: Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced yesterday that all Triple-A teams will play an additional 10 games, dubbed the "Triple-A Final Stretch," with the season now ending Sunday, Oct. 3. The Indians will visit Omaha for the second time this season from Sept. 22-26 before welcoming Nashville to Indianapolis for the first time since 1997 from Sept. 29-Oct. 3. A regular-season champion of the Triple-A East will be based on overall winning percentage through the end of the regularly-scheduled 120 games (ending Sunday, Sept. 19). The "Triple-A Final Stretch" champion will be named based on overall winning percentage of all 30 Triple-A teams in the final 10 games.

OCTOBER BASEBALL: The Indians new season finale date of Oct. 3 will be their latest to end a season since 1949. That year, they finished second in the regular season with a 93-61 record and went on to beat Minneapolis and Milwaukee en route to an American Association championship. In Game 6 of the Junior World Series on Oct. 8, Indianapolis bested Montreal to take home the title.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.