Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 15, 2021

Thursday, July 15th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (25-36) vs. Norfolk Tides (24-34) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #62 of 130 Home Game #33 of 65

RHP Tommy Parsons (1-6, 6.28 ERA) vs. LHP John Means (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds kept the good times rolling at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night, cruising to an 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides for their fourth straight win. Memphis brought out the thunder sticks in the bottom of the first, scoring six runs on six hits in a volcanic inning. After all the early offense, Johan Oviedo grabbed the rest of the headlines. The starting pitcher was electric for Memphis, striking out eight batters in six innings while allowing just two runs on five hits.

Memphis Starter: Tommy Parsons will make his 13th appearance and ninth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Parsons' last outing came at Louisville on Friday, as he allowed four runs (all earned) on seven hits in 5.0 innings pitched. His prior start was a solid bounce-back outing against Jacksonville on July 2nd at AutoZone Park, when he allowed three runs in 5.0 innings with six strikeouts and just one walk. The 25-year-old had hit a rough patch over his prior six outings, allowing 26 earned runs in 26.2 innings during that stretch.

Norfolk Starter: John Means makes a rehab start with the Tides tonight at AutoZone Park. The lefthander went on the IL on June 6 due to a strained shoulder. Means has pitched five combined innings with Aberdeen (High-A) and Bowie (AA) since July 4th, allowing three earned runs on six hits. The 28-year-old is in the midst of an outstanding season with Baltimore. In 12 starts, Means has recorded an ERA of 2.28 with 69 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 71.0 IP. He was the Orioles starter on Opening Day, and on May 5, Means threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners, striking out 12 batters while facing the minimum of 27 batters.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore both played in the SiriusXM Futures Game at Coors Field in Colorado on Sunday. Liberatore worked a 1-2-3 first inning while starting the game, and Gorman smacked an RBI double in the third inning. Both Gorman and Liberatore were first-round picks out of high school in Arizona after growing up as close friends. Liberatore is the top-ranked prospect in the Cardinals' organization, while Gorman sits one spot behind.

Capel's Crushin' It: Conner Capel has hits in four consecutive games and seven of his last eight games, batting .333 (8-24) with four home runs during that stretch. Capel went 1-3 at the plate on Wednesday night, walking twice and scoring a run, Prior to Wednesday night, Capel had hit home runs in three consecutive games, making him the first Redbirds player to accomplish that feat this season.

Starting Strong: The starting pitching for Memphis has been consistently excellent recently. Over the past four games, four different starting pitchers (Angel Rondón, Zack Thompson, Jake Woodford, Johan Oviedo) have combined to allow five earned runs in 18.0 innings with 17 strikeouts. During the past four games, the ERA for Memphis starting pitchers is 2.50

Another New Guy: The Norfolk Tides make their first-ever trip to AutoZone Park this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles was placed in the Triple-A East prior to this season after being a member of the International League since 1969. Norfolk has been the top Minor League affiliate of the Orioles since the 2007 season. Prior to that, they had been the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets for 38 seasons (1969-2006).

