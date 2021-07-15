Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 20-25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, July 20, with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, July 25 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog-free seating is located in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

Hanukkah in July: It's Hanukkah in July with the Jumbo Shrimp and The Jewish Community Alliance. The Jumbo Shrimp have planned a latke of fun for eight crazy innings as they celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Wednesday, July 21, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with HabiJax to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Yuengling Business Person Special: A package of a field reserved seat, jumbo hot dog, chips and 16 oz. Yuengling can (or small fountain soda) is just $20 at the Jumbo Shrimp Miller Electric Box Office. Fans can also upgrade to a dugout reserved seat for $3 extra. Fans cannot combine offers, and this promotion is available only at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Camp Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to host camp groups at the ballpark. Give the team a call at (904) 358-2846 to get a great group rate for your summer camp.

Thursday, July 22, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Military Appreciation Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Military Appreciation Night. The Jumbo Shrimp will provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

A Better Jacksonville Series Drive with Greeting Cards: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for their A Better Jacksonville Drive Results Series as the club collects greeting cards to write and send to active military personnel. Each fan who donates to all five A Better Jacksonville Drive Results Series will be entered to throw out a first pitch later in the season.

Friday, July 23, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Gate: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Gate as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Can You Make It Rain Harder...: The Jumbo Shrimp pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all-time with purple fireworks.

Saturday, July 24, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Red Caps Negro League Night - Fedora Giveaway presented by Florida Blue: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, Florida Blue and VyStar Credit Union for the club's annual Salute to the Negro Leagues as the Jumbo Shrimp take the field as the Jax Red Caps. Fans will also learn about local and national Negro League baseball history on the video board throughout the evening. Plus, the Jumbo Shrimp will be giving away Red Caps fedoras to the first 2,000 fans through the gates, courtesy of Florida Blue.

HBCU Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club recognizes and celebrates HBCU's at the ballpark. Give the team a call at (904) 358-2846 to get a great group rate for your group.

NPHC Greek Night: Join your favorite Divine 9 Greek Organization for a night of fun and fundraising. The chapter who raises the most will win a special experience for the chapter President.

Sunday, July 25, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases at 121 Financial Ballpark. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Hairy Potter Night: The Jumbo Shrimp could go all hairy armed scenes from Ghost but figured a night celebrating our favorite wizards and witches would be a little better. Enter at Platform 9-3/4 to arrive in the wizarding world of 121 Financial Ballpark for a night of spells and potions.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

