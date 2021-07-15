Jumbo Shrimp Announce Extension of 2021 Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS will be extended to include five additional home games at 121 Financial Ballpark September 21-25 as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch announced by Major League Baseball this week.

The announcement adds 10 total games to the schedule that were originally postponed at the beginning of 2021. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals), with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 23 and 6:35 p.m. first pitches on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. Gates at 121 Financial Ballpark will open one hour prior to first pitch.

Updated information regarding ticketing and promotions will be announced in the coming days.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer fans five more games of Affordable Family Fun," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general Harold Craw. "It's been incredible to have baseball return to 121 Financial Ballpark this season, and we are looking forward to the additional opportunity to create lifelong memories with the fans of Crustacean Nation."

Triple-A East will crown a regular season champion based on winning percentage through the originally scheduled September 19 contests. There will then be an overall Triple-A Final Stretch Winner on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

"We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year," said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. "With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year's postseason tournament."

The Jumbo Shrimp will conclude their season with a five-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday, September 28 through Sunday, October 3.

