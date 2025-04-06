Strikeout Success Continues, But Patriots Fall to Goats in Rubber Match
April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 16-5 in Hartford, CT.
The result marks Somerset's first series loss against Hartford in five years as the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. The Patriots are now 52-22 all-time against the Yard Goats with a series record of 8-1-4.
Six Somerset pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in the nine-inning game, coming one shy of a franchise record. Over their last two games, the Patriots pitching staff has combined for 33 strikeouts.
The Patriots used a season-high five-run inning in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead, before the Yard Goats posted a 10-run bottom of the fifth immediately thereafter.
The 10 runs allowed in one inning are the most in Patriots Double-A franchise history, while the 16 total runs allowed were one shy of matching the franchise record.
RHP Trent Sellers (3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR) started for the Patriots in his Double-A debut. After four of the first six batters reached (and scored) off of Sellers, he ended his outing by retiring the final seven batters he faced, including six strikeouts.
RHP Zach Greene (1.0 IP, 2 K) pitched a perfect sixth inning in his first appearance since 2023, after missing all of 2024 due to injury.
RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, H, 4 K) finished the game for Somerset by striking out four of six batters faced in his season debut.
C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 3 RBI, R, HR, K) homered for a second consecutive game in the fifth inning to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead. Flores' homer traveled 428 feet and came off the bat with an exit velocity of 109 mph.
Images from this story
|
Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots at bat
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Strikeout Success Continues, But Patriots Fall to Goats in Rubber Match - Somerset Patriots
- Burgos Hits 3rd Homer, Ducks Sweep Richmond, 5-4 - Akron RubberDucks
- McGarry Shines as Fightins Fall in Finale to Portland - Reading Fightin Phils
- Sea Dogs Sweep Fightin Phils with 3-2 Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- 'Ducks Come Back to Cap Season-Opening Sweep over Squirrels - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Sanchez, Watson Stifle Binghamton Bats in 1-0 Victory - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Miller and Campos Lead Erie to Opening Series Sweep - Erie SeaWolves
- Sammy Slams Baysox in Sunday Win - Altoona Curve
- Yard Goats Set Franchise-Record with 16 Runs in Dominant Victory over Somerset - Hartford Yard Goats
- Erie Sweeps Senators - Harrisburg Senators
- Binghamton Falls Despite Strong Pitching Performances - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Offense Sputters in Series Finale Loss - Chesapeake Baysox
- April 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Strikeout Success Continues, But Patriots Fall to Goats in Rubber Match
- Schmidt's Success, Flores' Homer Surge Somerset to First Win of 2025
- Clarke Schmidt Scheduled to Commence MLB Rehab Assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday
- Spencer Jones Headlines Somerset's 2025 Break Camp Roster
- Jersey Diners Coffee Blend Created in Partnership with Ambee Coffee