Strikeout Success Continues, But Patriots Fall to Goats in Rubber Match

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 16-5 in Hartford, CT.

The result marks Somerset's first series loss against Hartford in five years as the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. The Patriots are now 52-22 all-time against the Yard Goats with a series record of 8-1-4.

Six Somerset pitchers combined to strike out 17 batters in the nine-inning game, coming one shy of a franchise record. Over their last two games, the Patriots pitching staff has combined for 33 strikeouts.

The Patriots used a season-high five-run inning in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead, before the Yard Goats posted a 10-run bottom of the fifth immediately thereafter.

The 10 runs allowed in one inning are the most in Patriots Double-A franchise history, while the 16 total runs allowed were one shy of matching the franchise record.

RHP Trent Sellers (3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 HR) started for the Patriots in his Double-A debut. After four of the first six batters reached (and scored) off of Sellers, he ended his outing by retiring the final seven batters he faced, including six strikeouts.

RHP Zach Greene (1.0 IP, 2 K) pitched a perfect sixth inning in his first appearance since 2023, after missing all of 2024 due to injury.

RHP Danny Watson (1.2 IP, H, 4 K) finished the game for Somerset by striking out four of six batters faced in his season debut.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 3 RBI, R, HR, K) homered for a second consecutive game in the fifth inning to give the Patriots a 5-4 lead. Flores' homer traveled 428 feet and came off the bat with an exit velocity of 109 mph.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.