Sammy Slams Baysox in Sunday Win

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Outfielder Sammy Siani 's two-run homer stood up as the only runs needed for the Curve in their series finale against Chesapeake as the Curve earned a 2-1 win over the Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Anthony Solometo continued a solid run of pitching for Altoona starters, spinning five innings of one-hit ball. Solometo walked three and struck out two in his outing to earn the win. Curve starters have thrown 14 scoreless innings to begin the season.

Siani swatted his first homer of the season, scoring Mitch Jebb, in the third inning off Trace Bright. Bright, who went 0-11 last season for the Baysox, took the loss in three innings on the mound.

Altoona's offense accumulated six hits and four walks in the victory, Termarr Johnson banged a double over the right fielder's head in the eighth inning as part of a 1-for-4 day at the plate.

Following Solometo, Emmanuel Chapman tossed two innings of relief: surrendering a run on an RBI groundout by Hudson Haskin in the seventh. Chapman stranded two men in scoring position to protect the one run lead when Jase Bowen made a terrific diving catch in shallow right field to retire the side.

Justin Meis and Cam Sanders each tossed a scoreless inning to wrap up the win, each reliever stranded the tying run in scoring position.

The Curve begin their first road trip of the season on Tuesday night at Akron's Canal Park against the RubberDucks. Altoona sends RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound with Akron slated to start RHP Rorik Maltrud.

