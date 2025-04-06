Yard Goats Set Franchise-Record with 16 Runs in Dominant Victory over Somerset

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats set a franchise-record as they dominated the Somerset Patriots 16-5 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. The record was set in the seventh inning when Cole Carrigg smacked a two-run single scoring Dyan Jorge and Braiden Ward to make it 16-5, and pass the old mark of 15 runs established last season. The Yard Goats also tied a record when they scored 10 runs in the fifth inning, this marked the third time Hartford has scored 10 runs in a single inning. Jorge, Benny Montgomerry, and Cole Carrigg each homered and Joge and Carrigg each had 4 RBI.

The Yard Goats bullpen was outstanding and did not allow a hit or run in the final four plus innings. Relievers Brayan Castillo, Alec Barger, Mason Green, Sam Weatherly and Collin Baumgartner combined for 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings, while striking out six, and walking three.

In the bottom of the first, Jose Torres lined an RBI-single into center field off Somerset starter Trent Sellers, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Dyan Jorge crushed a three-run home run to center field, his first in Double-A, extending the Yard Goats lead to 4-0.

In the fifth inning, Alexander Vargas hit a two-RBI single off Hartford starter Jack Mahoney, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 4-2. A few batters later, Rafael Flores hit a three-run home run into left field, giving Somerset a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hartford tied a franchise-record by scoring 10 runs for the third time in franchise history. Cole Carrigg started it off with an RBI-single to left field that tied the game at 5. Then, Benny Montgomery smashed a three-run homer to left center field that gave Hartford an 8-5 lead. Dyan Jorge lined an RBI-single into right field, making the score 9-5, before a sacrifice bunt from G.J. Hill scored Bryant Bentancout and increased the Yard Goats lead to 10-5. Back-to-back RBI-singles from Braiden Ward and Nic Kent gave Hartford their 11th and 12th runs of the game. Finally, Carrigg crushed a two-run home run, his first in Hartford, extending the Yard Goats lead to 14-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, Carrigg smacked a two-run single into left field that scored Dyan Jorge and Braiden Ward and helped the Yard Goats set a franchise-record for most runs in a single game, as Hartford increased their lead to 16-5.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to Binghamton to begin a six-game series against the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night April 8th (6:07). RHP Blake Adams gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcasted on the free Audacy app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.