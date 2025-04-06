Baysox Offense Sputters in Series Finale Loss

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ALTOONA, PA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona (1-2) grabbed the first lead of the game in the third inning on a Sammy Siani two out, two-run homer off Chesapeake starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-1). The Orioles No. 25 prospect finished the day going three innings, allowing the two runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Chesapeake (2-1) mustered only one hit through the first six innings after a strong start from Altoona left-hander Anthony Solometo (W, 1-0). Solometo threw five shutout innings and allowed only one hit.

The Baysox scored their lone run in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Hudson Haskin. With two outs and the go-ahead runs in scoring position, Jase Bowen made a diving catch in right field on a line drive from Tavian Josenberger to keep Altoona in front.

Right-handers Preston Johnson, Yaqui Rivera, and Edgar Portes all made their Double-A debuts out of the bullpen and combined for five shutout innings and five strikeouts. Johnson threw three innings while Rivera and Portes threw one each. The Baysox bullpen has yet to allow a run in 14.1 innings through the first three games.

Chesapeake threatened in the ninth against Altoona right-handed reliever Cam Sanders (S, 1). Enrique Bradfield Jr. came off the bench and doubled off the left-field wall with one out to represent the tying run. However, Creed Willems grounded out to second and Anthony Servideo struck out swinging to end the game.

Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.