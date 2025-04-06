Binghamton Falls Despite Strong Pitching Performances

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Delta Dental Stadium.

One unearned run was the difference in the game. Binghamton's pitching staff has not allowed an earned run over 18 innings across the first two games of the 2025 season.

Right-hander Nolan McLean made his first start of the season and struck out eight batters over four scoreless innings, while allowing three hits and no walks.

In relief, left-hander Felipe De La Cruz allowed one unearned run over three innings of work with three strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Right-hander Douglas Orellana struck out a pair in one perfect inning in his Double-A debut.

New Hampshire (1-1) scored in the sixth inning. Right fielder Jace Bohrofen led off with a single. Bohrofen then went first-to-third on first baseman Petyon Williams' single and scored on a throwing error committed by right fielder Omar De Los Santos, which made it 1-0.

New Hampshire had two pitchers combine for the shutout. Right-hander Rafael Sánchez started the game and struck out eight batters over five scoreless innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. Right-hander Ryan Watson (1-0) tossed four scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts, while allowing just one hit, in his Double-A debut.

The Rumble Ponies return to Mirabito Stadium for their home opener on Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies). First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Second baseman Wyatt Young went 2-for-3 with two singles, recording his first multi-hit game of the season...Shortstop Jett Williams reached base twice with a single and a walk...Binghamton was blanked for the first time this season...Binghamton and New Hampshire split the two-game series.

