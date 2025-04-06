Miller and Campos Lead Erie to Opening Series Sweep

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (3-0) finished off a season-opening sweep with a 5-2 win over Harrisburg (0-3).

Erie scored first in the second inning. With two on and two out, Jim Jarvis reached on an infield single to Senators shortstop Cortland Lawson, who threw the ball away. Justice Bigbie scored on the errant throw, making it 1-0.

Tigers No. 17 prospect Jake Miller made his season debut for Erie and turned in four scoreless innings. He allowed a leadoff single to Daylen Lile in the first inning before retiring the next 10 batters he faced before issuing his only walk with two out in the fourth. Miller struck out three.

Nationals No. 2 prospect Jarlin Susana struck out seven batters over four innings in his Double-A debut. Erie widened the lead in the fifth against reliever Todd Peterson. Carlos Mendoza and Trei Cruz hit consecutive singles to begin the inning. A one-out walk to Thayron Liranzo loaded the bases. Bigbie then reached on a fielder's choice to score Mendoza and make it 2-0. With two out and the bases loaded, Roberto Campos hit a two-run single to make it 4-0.

J.T. Arruda's solo home run against Austin Bergner in the sixth inning made it 4-1.

In the seventh, Harrisburg tallied another run on Max Anderson's fielding error on Lawson's ground ball, which scored Cayden Wallace from third. The error made it 4-2.

Liranzo tallied his first Double-A hit in the seventh inning with two out. He scored on an RBI double by Bigbie, making it 5-2.

Bergner (1-0) earned the win over Susana (0-1). Matt Merrill earned the save in his Double-A debut with a hitless ninth inning.

Erie begins a six-game road trip on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Bowie, Maryland against the Chesapeake Baysox.

