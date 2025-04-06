McGarry Shines as Fightins Fall in Finale to Portland

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - In his first start since August of 2023, Griff McGarry struck out eight batters over four-perfect innings, but it was not enough as the Reading Fightin Phils (0-3) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs (3-0) 3-2 on Sunday afternoon from FirstEnergy Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the afternoon. Portland re-took the lead 3-2 with a run in the top of the ninth inning. Jhostynxon Garcia reached on a field error by Trent Farquhar on what was likely a double-play ball that resulted in all runners being safe. Ronald Rosario singled a few batters later to score Max Ferguson and give the Sea Dogs the lead for good. Reading loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Leandro Pineda was struck out by Jonathan Brand (S, 1) to end the ballgame and finish off a weekend sweep by Portland.

Following McGarry, Braeden Fausnaught (L, 0-1) was impressive over 4.1 innings of relief. He allowed two hits and struck out five, while all three of the runs he allowed were unearned. Mitch Neunborn relieved Fausnaught in the ninth inning and allowed the game-winning single to Rosario.

Reading struck first in the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Farquhar led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. After Farquhar moved to third on a ground out from Pineda, he scored after Keaton Anthony reached on an error to make it 1-0, Reading. Portland followed with two runs in the top of the seventh. Blaze Jordan reached on an error by Caleb Ricketts, then two batters later Tyler Miller hit a two-run home run to put the Sea Dogs up 2-1.

Gabriel Jackson (W, 1-0) was strong in relief for Portland in the eighth and pitched into some trouble in the ninth, but Brand faced just one batter to finish off the win for the Sea Dogs.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. Starting pitchers for the game have yet to be announced. A video stream for the game is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium from Tuesday April 15, through Sunday, April 20, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are Unused Ticket Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities. On Friday, the first 1,000 kids receive an Andrew Painter bobblehead. Saturday will be the first fireworks show of the season, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Crime Alert Berks County and Penn Medicine Transplant Institute. The series ends Sunday when the first 1,500 kids get a Reading Hot Dogs Replica Jersey, presented by GT Church. Tickets are available and can be purchased at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi.

