'Ducks Come Back to Cap Season-Opening Sweep over Squirrels

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead by four runs early but lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 5-4, in Sunday afternoon's season-opening series finale at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (0-3) were swept in a season-opening series for the first time in franchise history, dropping all three games this weekend against the RubberDucks (3-0).

Sabin Ceballos gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, his first Double-A hit. Adrian Sugastey added an RBI single later in the inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

Sugastey hit a second RBI single in the fifth to push the Richmond lead to 4-0.

Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Jack Choate tied his career high with nine strikeouts in 14 batters faced. He finished his day with 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk.

Akron started its comeback in the sixth inning. Jorge Burgos hit an RBI triple and Alex Mooney brought in a run with a sacrifice fly to close the score to 5-4.

In the seventh, Burgos hit a three-run homer against Richmond reliever Tyler Myrick (Loss, 0-1), his third homer in the first three games of the year, to give Akron a 5-4 lead.

Magnus Ellerts (Save, 1) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game. Trenton Denholm (Win, 1-0) allowed one run over four innings out of the Akron bullpen.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field. Left-hander Seth Lonsway will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

