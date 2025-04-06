Erie Sweeps Senators
April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators dropped the game Sunday 5-2 to the Erie SeaWolves and with the loss, the Senators were swept in the three-game series. Erie had a 4-0 lead before the Sens scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Jarlin Susana started and struck out seven in four innings while allowing a run on three hits
THE BIG PLAY
With two outs and the bases loaded in the last of the fifth, Roberto Campos singled to left to bring in two runs giving Erie a 4-0 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
JT Arruda homered in the sixth inning, the first of the season for the Senators... Daylen Lile had two hits.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.
