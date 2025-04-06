Burgos Hits 3rd Homer, Ducks Sweep Richmond, 5-4

Akron left fielder Jorge Burgos hit a two-out, go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, giving him homers in all three games of the season-opening series, as the RubberDucks overcame a 4-0 deficit for a 5-4 win to sweep the three-game series over the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

Trailing, 4-0, through five innings, Akron scored two runs in the sixth inning, including first baseman C.J. Kayfus scoring on a Burgos RBI triple. In the seventh against right-hander Nick Garcia, center fielder Jake Fox drew a leadoff walk, and catcher Cooper Ingle hit a one-out double tor right field, putting the tying runs in scoring position. After Garcia struck out Kayfus, right-hander Tyler Myrick entered. Burgos was assessed an automatic strike for a pitch timer violation, but on Myrick's first delivery, Burgos drilled a home run over the center-field wall, giving Akron its first lead of the day, 5-4.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks right-hander Aaron Davenport began with two scoreless innings, but in the third, he allowed a one-out walk and a two-out, two-run home run to third baseman Sabin Ceballos for a 2-0 Richmond lead - the home team's first of the series. After a double by second baseman Diego Velasquez, catcher Adrian Sugastey hit an RBI single to make it 3-0, ending Davenport's start after 2 2/3 innings. Right-hander Jake Miller entered and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Right-hander Trenton Denholm began the fifth inning, allowing a leadoff double to designated hitter Jairo Pomares, who scored on another Sugastey RBI single. But Denholm then pitched three more scoreless innings through the eighth. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save in his season debut.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks did not score in the first inning for the first time this season, as Richmond left-hander Jack Choate struck out nine batters in the first 3 2/3 innings. In the sixth, Kayfus hit a leadoff single against right-hander Cameron Cotter, and Burgos laced an RBI triple down the first-base line. Right fielder Joe Lampe walked, and third baseman Alex Mooney hit a sacrifice fly that was dropped in right field, scoring Burgos to make it 4-2.

Notebook

Burgos drove in nine runs in the three-game series...Kayfus had six hits in the series...Designated hitter Travis Bazzana had seven hits in his first Double-A series, including a fifth-inning single Sunday...Burgos, Kayfus, Bazzana, and Dayan Frías each hit safely in all three games...Game Time: 2:56...Attendance: 5,715.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks begin their home schedule in the opener of a six-game-series with Altoona at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud is scheduled to face Curve right-hander RHP Po-Yu Chen. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

