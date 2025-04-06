April 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT The Portland Sea Dogs won their second consecutive game last night, 7-4 over the Reading Fightin Phils. Portland was first to strike in the top of the second inning. With two outs, Ravelo, Caden Rose, Corey Rosier and Ahbram Liendo hit four consecutive singles, and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. The Sea Dogs plated another run in the top of the third inning. After drawing a leadoff walk and stealing second base, Max Ferguson scored on a fielding error by Reading's third baseman, Luis Verdugo, extending Portland's lead. A two-run home run by Paul McIntosh in the fourth inning put the Fightin Phils on the board, 4-2. In the top of the fifth inning, Jhostynxon Garcia drew a lead-off walk and came around to score on a passed ball by the catcher, McIntosh, adding to Portland's tally. The Sea Dogs scored their final two runs on a two-run double by Ravelo in the seventh inning. Reading struck again in the bottom of the eighth inning. After back-to-back walks issued to Robert Moore and Leandro Pineda, they scored on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony and a sacrifice fly by McIntosh and fell to the Sea Dogs, 7-4.

LET'S TALK PROSPECTS Portland's highest rated prospect, Jhostynxon Garcia, checks in at No. 6 on MLB.com's list. Garcia split time across three levels in 2024 and led all Boston farmhands in homeruns (23), a new career high. "The Password" also set career highs in most other offensive categories, including: hits (118), doubles (24), runs (78), RBI (66), AVG (.286) and SLG (.526). Joining Garcia in the Top 10 of the prospect list are David Sandlin (No.9) and Connelly Early (No.10). Currently ranked as the No.2 pitching prospect in the organization, Sandlin also boasts the best slider in the Red Sox farm system according to Baseball America. After one start in Single-A Salem, Early made 23 starts between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. Mikey Romero (No.11), Allan Castro (No.22) and Yordanny Monegro (No.23) are also among the organization's highest rated players on the Opening Day roster.

WHERE DO WE STAND With the win last night, the Sea Dogs are in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, but they have only played one game this weekend due to a postponement yesterday due to weather. The Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots are tied for third place while New Hampshire and Reading are tied for last place in the division. Akron, Chesapeake and Erie are all tied for first place in the Southwest Division at 2-0.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 6, 2022 - Garrett Whitlock tosses 6.0 innings in a Major League rehab assignment on Opening Day at Hadlock Field. He allowed one one on one hit (solo home run) while walking one and striking out eight.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early wraps up the series today for the Sea Dogs. He enters 2025 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 10 prospect and No. 3 pitching prospect. Also rated by BA as having the system's best changeup and best curveball. Early last pitched for the Sea Dogs on September 12 vs Binghamton and tossed 4.2 innings allowing six runs (none of them were earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out six. Early gave up one home run to Ryan Clifford.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.