Sea Dogs Sweep Fightin Phils with 3-2 Win

April 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-0) sweep the Reading Fightin Phils (0-3) with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

LHP Connelly Early was dominant in his first start of the season. In 3.2 innings, he struck out six batters while issuing one walk. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth inning.

The Fightin Phils were first to strike in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk issued to Trent Farquhar, he scored on an RBI single by Keaton Anthony.

In the top of the seventh inning, Blaze Jordan popped up a fly ball in the infield which was dropped by the catcher, Caleb Ricketts, and was able to reach base.

Tyler Miller then blasted a two-run homer and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead.

Reading tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk, Hendry Mendez scored on an RBI single by Paul McIntosh.

Portland took the lead back in the top of the ninth inning. After a leadoff walk by Max Ferguson, he scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario and the Sea Dogs led, 3-2.

RHP Gabriel Jackson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win tossing 1.2 shutout innings issuing two walks while striking out one. RHP Braeden Fausnaught (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings out of the bullpen allowing three runs (all unearned) on two hits while walking two and striking out five. Jonathan Brand (1) earned his first save of the year recording the final out.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow before the first game at Delta Dental Park on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:00pm against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Both starting pitchers are to be announced. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.