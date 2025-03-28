Storm Highlight Fan Steve McLean After Completing a Journey to All 60 CHL Arenas

Steve Mclean is a junior hockey fan who has accomplished something that very few have, checking off his last CHL arena early in 2025 McLean became over of only four hockey fans to ever visit all 60 CHL arenas. McLean's journey to visit every rink in the CHL didn't seem like a possibility at first, as he started off small by frequently seeing games in Mississauga and his hometown, Brampton. However, the goal to visit all arenas in the OHL started in Barrie on October 25th, 2007. Exactly 2 years later, on October 25th, 2009, he had successfully visited every OHL rink. From there, his passion to see more junior hockey grew, and he began attending the Memorial Cup every year, starting in Saskatoon in 2013. From there, his first WHL game (outside the Memorial Cup) was in 2017, and he finished this year in February, while his QMJHL journey started in 2018 and finished in October 2023.

Growing up in Brampton, McLean naturally started off as a Brampton Battalion fan, when the team left Brampton for North Bay, McLean felt Guelph would be the best option for a local team to support, "When the team moved to North Bay in 2013 I was devastated," said Mclean "But Guelph felt like a natural fit for me. Brampton and Guelph are fairly close to each other but were in separate conferences, so there was no rivalry there.". The transition to Storm fandom was made easier due to the frequency of trades between the two teams over the years, specifically with the acquisition of Thomas McCollum, Kyle Pereira, Cody St.Jacques, and Matej Machovsky.

To commemorate each arena he visits, McLean purchases a puck from each arena that he proudly showcases in his home. Not only are they a memento from each arena, but they are a reminder of the memories made through his journey. McLean reviews each arena, taking into account the views, atmosphere, food, and more. He admits the review is subjective to that particular night as a junior hockey crowd can play a big part in the overall atmosphere. Click here to read McLean's reviews.

McLean acknowledged all the interesting places he has seen and the many parts of Canada he might not have otherwise visited if it wasn't for this journey he began years ago, "There are many, many more highs than lows on my journey. I've met so many new friends and interesting people. I've gotten to see out-of-the-way corners of Canada that I never would have if not for wanting to go to all 60. Some places in the States, too. Driving through the Rockies on the way to Prince George. Traveling down the Saguenay River in Quebec. Whale watching in Nova Scotia, gondola rides in Banff and Whistler. The wide open prairies. It's all been fantastic moments I'll remember for the rest of my life.". McLean has some advice for those who may begin their own junior hockey adventure, "If anyone wants to try this I would suggest not rushing it. Look for flight deals (3 months out seems to be a sweet spot) and try to group teams together when possible so you can knock off small groups at once. Wear your team's jersey even if you're out west or in Quebec and your team isn't involved in the game. It can be a great conversation starter. Above all else, enjoy it. Take everything in. You may be standing in a spot you'll never see again.".

