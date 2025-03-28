Five Goals Not Enough as Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 1

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit left wing Kristian Epperson looks for a shot against the Erie Otters

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Erie Otters 8-5 in the first game of the OHL playoffs on Thursday, March 27th. Calem Mangone and Liam Storch each tallied a goal and an assist. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 17 saves on 25 shots. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie, stopping 32 of 37.

Despite multiple chances, both teams were held scoreless in the first period.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 ER (Total Shots: 14 - 6)

Erie got on the board first as Pano Fimis got past both Spirit defenders and buried a shot over the glove of Papineau. Fimis's first of the playoffs was unassisted.

11 seconds later, Dylan Edwards intercepted a pass in the Saginaw zone and fired a shot from the slot into the back of the net. Edwards' first goal of the playoffs gave Erie a 2-0 lead.

The Otters added another while shorthanded as Sam Alfano sent a backhand shot that was deflected over Papineau and into the net. Nathan Sauder tallied the assist.

9:03 into the period Erie grew their lead as Callum Hughes slapped in a rebound. Tyler Challenger and Wesley Royston were credited with the assists.

Malcolm Spence extended their lead as he wrapped around the Spirit net and tucked the puck past the pad of Papineau. Spence's first goal of the playoffs gave the Otters a 5-0 lead.

While on a man-advantage, Malcolm Spence buried his second of the game as he was alone in the slot and fired a one timer into the net. Sam Alfano and Quinn McCall recorded the assists 12:25 into the period.

The Otters broke off on a three-on-one and Martin Misiak slapped in a pass from Gabriel Frasca. Frasca and Dylan Edwards got the assists which made it a 7-0 game.

Saginaw finally had an answer as Kristian Epperson flicked a shot that bounced off Erliden and into the net. Zayne Parekh and Igor Chernyshov picked up the assists while on a powerplay.

Erie got another while shorthanded as Pano Fimis got loose on breakaway and sent a shot into the Spirit net. Fimis's second of the game gave the Otters an 8-1 lead.

With 54 seconds left in the period, Liam Storch tapped a pass from Graydon Jones into the Erie net. Jones and James Guo got the assists on his first career playoff goal.

After 2: SAG 2 - 8 ER (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 14 Totals Shots: 26 - 20)

Saginaw got on the board first in the third as Calem Mangone tapped in the loose puck in the crease. Graydon Jones and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists which cut the Erie lead to 8-3.

With 1:32 remaining in the third period, Hayden Barch skated into the slot and fired a shot into the back of the Erie net. Carson Harmer and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assists.

56 seconds later Ethan Weir found the back of the net as he buried a shot from the slot. Liam Storch and Calem Mangone recorded the assists on Saginaw's fourth unanswered.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 8 ER (3rd Period Shots: 11 - 5 Total Shots: 37 - 25)

Powerplays: SAG 1/5 ER 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (17 Saves / 25 Shots L) ER Noah Erliden (32 Saves / 37 Shots W)

Saginaw hosts the Otters for Game 2 of the series on March 29th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the Dow Event Center.

