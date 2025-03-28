Round One Preview Between the Frontenacs and the Sudbury Wolves

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The time has finally arrived; the opening game of the 2025 OHL Playoffs is here for your Kingston Frontenacs. They begin their journey for a coveted OHL Championship as the third seed in the Eastern Conference following one of the best seasons in franchise history, and they open up round one against the Sudbury Wolves. Let's break down the opening round matchup to get you set for game one later on tonight at Slush Puppie Place.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for the series matchup between the Frontenacs and the Wolves:

This is the 5th playoff meeting between the two franchises, with both teams winning two series each.

The Frontenacs won their last first round matchup when they were the higher seed (21/22), beating the Oshawa Generals 4-2. Kingston was also the 3 seed when that happened.

These two teams split the season series with both sides winning a lopsided game. Kingston beat the Wolves on home ice 7-2 in October, while Sudbury took advantage of a depleted Frontenacs roster and won 10-6 in Sudbury in January.

Difference Makers for the Series:

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

The Finnish import has been a rockstar for the Frontenacs this season. It took him a couple games to get going at the start of the regular season but once he did, he never looked back. Uronen has gone from an unknown to a game breaker, something the Frontenacs needed. He's come up clutch time and time again; scoring late tying or go-ahead goals when his team needs them the most, whether that's the Frontenacs or Team Finland whom he won a silver medal with at the World Juniors. His deceptive (and lethal) shot can catch a goalie off guard at a moment's notice, while his strength and puck protection allow him to go wherever he wants on the ice.

Sudbury - Quentin Musty (#27)

While it remains to be seen if he'll suit up in game one, Quentin Musty remains the one to watch for Sudbury when it comes to difference makers. The San Jose Sharks' first round pick from the 2023 NHL Draft can change the dynamic of a game with the blink of an eye. Musty has been fighting injuries this year, so his 59 points may not reflect the impact of his season. Musty had 102 points last season and is dangerous every time he's on the ice.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND ONE | GAME ONE - TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Sudbury Wolves

