Gens Look to Go All on Red in Game 1 against the Brampton Steelheads

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals open the 2025 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs at home as they put it All On Red when they take on the Brampton Steelheads.

Oshawa comes into this one ending the season on a high note taking down their rivals the Peterborough Petes 5-2. However, the Generals were not at their best down the stretch going 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games before the playoffs.

The Brampton Steelheads enter this one on fire winning their last five games in a row while going 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games of the regular season. Porter Martone had a season to remember breaking the franchise record for points coming up two short of 100.

It was at the start of March the las time these two teams hit the ice against each other and it was the Oshawa Generals going into the CAA Centre and picking up a big 4-0 shutout win.

Oshawa got things started just 16 second into the game as Noah Powell was able to find the back of the Steelheads net for the first goal of the game.

Near the end of the first the Gens would strike again this time it was Owen Griffin beating the Steelheads goalie to give Oshawa a 2-0 lead to close out the period.

In the second Oshawa struck again as it was Owen Griffin grabbing his second goal of the game and second in as many periods opening up a 3-0 Gens lead. Powell would add a second of his own in the period as the Generals went on to win the game 4-0.

For the Generals keep an eye out for the teams leading scorer Beckett Sennecke. The Anaheim Ducks prospect lead the way offensively with 86 points including 36 goals and 50 helpers.

On the Steelheads side watch for their captain and leading point producer Porter Martone who set a franchise record for points with 98.

It all gets underway at 7:05.

