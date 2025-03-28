2025 Playoff Tickets Available

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs have secured home ice for Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs and are set to face off against the Sudbury Wolves. Don't miss the action-secure your seats and be there to cheer them on!

Game 1 | Round 1 - Friday, March 28th at 7:00pm

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-kingston-ontario/event/1000622EC49215DC

Game 2 | Round 1 - Sunday, March 30th at 2:00pm

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-kingston-ontario/event/1000622EC49415E0

If you are interested in booking a group outing during the playoffs, please email Colton Robb at [email protected] for more details. Group outings for the playoffs start at 10 or more people and allow guests to save big on walkup prices.

TAKE WARNING

The Kingston Frontenacs have been on an incredible run this season, and with the unwavering support of our fans, we've set a new franchise record for consecutive home wins! Now, with home ice secured for Round 1 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, It's time to #TakeWarning!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.