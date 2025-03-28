2025 Playoff Tickets Available
March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs have secured home ice for Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs and are set to face off against the Sudbury Wolves. Don't miss the action-secure your seats and be there to cheer them on!
Game 1 | Round 1 - Friday, March 28th at 7:00pm
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-kingston-ontario/event/1000622EC49215DC
Game 2 | Round 1 - Sunday, March 30th at 2:00pm
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-kingston-ontario/event/1000622EC49415E0
If you are interested in booking a group outing during the playoffs, please email Colton Robb at [email protected] for more details. Group outings for the playoffs start at 10 or more people and allow guests to save big on walkup prices.
TAKE WARNING
The Kingston Frontenacs have been on an incredible run this season, and with the unwavering support of our fans, we've set a new franchise record for consecutive home wins! Now, with home ice secured for Round 1 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, It's time to #TakeWarning!
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025
- 2025 Playoff Tickets Available - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day: Round 1, Game 1, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Look to Go All on Red in Game 1 against the Brampton Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Win Game 1, 7-2, over Soo - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Take 1-0 Lead on Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Five Goals Not Enough as Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 1 - Saginaw Spirit
- Record-Setting Second Period Gives Erie 1-0 Series Lead - Erie Otters
- Storm Highlight Fan Steve McLean After Completing a Journey to All 60 CHL Arenas - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- 2025 Playoff Tickets Available
- Frontenacs Drop Season Finale in Brampton
- Frontenacs Head to Brampton to Finish the Regular Season
- Frontenacs Take on the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
- Kingston Hosts Brantford as the Race for the Eastern Conference Comes to a Head