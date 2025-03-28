Record-Setting Second Period Gives Erie 1-0 Series Lead

Saginaw, Michigan - The second season is here! The Ontario Hockey League post-season began on Thursday night, as the Erie Otters would return to the playoffs (pres. by Rebich Investments). Finishing as a top five team in the Western Conference, the 5-seed Erie Otters would hit the road to 4-seed Saginaw for just the third all-time playoff series. Erie would come in with an 8-1 record in the nine playoff meetings between the two team, but would have the 2024-25 season series be split 2-2. With Erie returning depth players in Wesley Royston and Alex Messier to the lineup for game one, they would look to steal a big road win out of the Dow Event Center.

Saginaw would come out shooting in the opening minutes of the contest, outshooting the Otters by a margin of 7-1 - thanks in part to an early Otters penalty. From here, however, Erie would grow into the game, being able to flip the time of possession and zone time toward their favor. One thing that was easy to notice? Erie's physicality in the opening 20. Clearly coming in with a game plan to lay down the body, the Otters were seeking-and-destroying whatever came toward the defensive end. When the smoke settled after 20, Erie would trail in shots 14-6, but take 1:44 of playoff time in the middle frame.

Everything the first period would have - strong goaltending, blocked shots, and offensive struggles - would be completely flipped in period two. Erie would strike for seven-unanswered goals in 10 minutes as the back of the net would be found by Pano Fimis (1), Dylan Edwards (1), Sam Alfano (1, SHG), Callum Hughes (1), Malcolm Spence (1,2), and Martin Misiak (1) to jump out to a 7-0 lead. The teams would split goals in the remaining stretch, as Saginaw would find a pair from Kristian Epperson (1, PPG) and Liam Storch (1), but Pano Fimis (2, SHG) would collect his second of the night. The eight-goal second period would be the most goals scored by a single team in a period in the post-season in the internet era. After 40, Erie would be in total game command with an 8-2 lead, despite being outshot 26-20.

The Spirit would receive the momentum they'd hope to cultivate heading into game two courtesy of a strong third period. The game's final three goals would belong to Calem Mangone (1), Hayden Barch (1), and Ethan Weir (1), as the Spirit would win the period. Despite the slower finish to the game, the Erie Otters would take the day with an 8-5 victory, and take a 1-0 series lead - getting the opportunity to come home up 2-0 with a successful Saturday night.

Both teams will enjoy an off day on Friday - Erie more than Saginaw - to prepare for the final game of the series opener on Saturday night. Erie will then turn to play host on Tuesday, April 1 with a Whackpaper Giveaway (pres. by Rebich Investments), and Thursday, April 3 for games three and four.

