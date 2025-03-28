Luca Romano Scores OT Winner to Secure Game 1 Victory

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Game one of the opening round of the playoffs did not disappoint with an action-packed game at The Aud Friday night. Trent Swick led the Rangers with a three-point night and Luca Romano capped off the night with a stunning overtime winner.

Flint opened the scoring with 5:13 remaining in the first period for the lone goal of the period. The Rangers came out hot in the second period scoring twice in quick succession to take the lead. First, Trent Swick on the power play, followed by an Andrew Vermeulen snipe in the slot. Matthew Mania broke free for a breakaway goal to send the teams tied in to the second intermission. Trent Swick scored his second of the game to give Kitchener a late third period lead, but Nathan Aspinall scored a minute later to send the game to overtime. In the overtime frame, Luca Romano danced around a Flint defender and buried the game winner for the East Avenue Blue.

Attendance: 6,703

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, FLNT 1

14:47 Matthew Wang - Josh Colosimo

2nd Period

KIT 1, FLNT 1 - PPG

9:40 Trent Swick (1) - Adrian Misaljevic, Christian Humphreys

KIT 2, FLNT 1

10:57 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Luca Romano

KIT 2, FLNT 2

13:24 Matthew Mania (1) - Nathan Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi

3rd Period

KIT 3, FLNT 2

13:49 Trent Swick (2) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 3, FLNT 3

14:50 Nathan Aspinall (1) - Jimmy Lombardi, Kaden Pitre

Overtime

KIT 4, FLNT 3 - GWG

5:07 Luca Romano (1) - Adrian Misaljevic, Trent Swick

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)

Second Star: Matthew Mania (FLNT)

Third Star: Luca Romano (GWG)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 33 - FLNT 29

Power play: KIT 1/2 - FLNT 0/3

FO%: KIT 48% - FLNT 52%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against

L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 29/33 Saves, Four Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 28th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 30th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. The club will then head to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 3rd, at Dort Financial Center.

