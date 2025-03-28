Luca Romano Scores OT Winner to Secure Game 1 Victory
March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Game one of the opening round of the playoffs did not disappoint with an action-packed game at The Aud Friday night. Trent Swick led the Rangers with a three-point night and Luca Romano capped off the night with a stunning overtime winner.
Flint opened the scoring with 5:13 remaining in the first period for the lone goal of the period. The Rangers came out hot in the second period scoring twice in quick succession to take the lead. First, Trent Swick on the power play, followed by an Andrew Vermeulen snipe in the slot. Matthew Mania broke free for a breakaway goal to send the teams tied in to the second intermission. Trent Swick scored his second of the game to give Kitchener a late third period lead, but Nathan Aspinall scored a minute later to send the game to overtime. In the overtime frame, Luca Romano danced around a Flint defender and buried the game winner for the East Avenue Blue.
Attendance: 6,703
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, FLNT 1
14:47 Matthew Wang - Josh Colosimo
2nd Period
KIT 1, FLNT 1 - PPG
9:40 Trent Swick (1) - Adrian Misaljevic, Christian Humphreys
KIT 2, FLNT 1
10:57 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Luca Romano
KIT 2, FLNT 2
13:24 Matthew Mania (1) - Nathan Aspinall, Jimmy Lombardi
3rd Period
KIT 3, FLNT 2
13:49 Trent Swick (2) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 3, FLNT 3
14:50 Nathan Aspinall (1) - Jimmy Lombardi, Kaden Pitre
Overtime
KIT 4, FLNT 3 - GWG
5:07 Luca Romano (1) - Adrian Misaljevic, Trent Swick
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Trent Swick (2G, 1A)
Second Star: Matthew Mania (FLNT)
Third Star: Luca Romano (GWG)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 33 - FLNT 29
Power play: KIT 1/2 - FLNT 0/3
FO%: KIT 48% - FLNT 52%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 29/33 Saves, Four Goals Against
UP NEXT:
After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 28th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 30th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. The club will then head to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 3rd, at Dort Financial Center.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers on game night
(Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Six Different Goal Scorers Lead Bulldogs to Game 1 Win - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Edge Birds in OT in Game 1, 4-3 - Flint Firebirds
- Luca Romano Scores OT Winner to Secure Game 1 Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Take Game One Over Steelheads 7-4 - Oshawa Generals
- OHL Announces 2025 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards - OHL
- Round One Preview Between the Frontenacs and the Sudbury Wolves - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025 Playoff Tickets Available - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day: Round 1, Game 1, Firebirds at Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Look to Go All on Red in Game 1 against the Brampton Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Win Game 1, 7-2, over Soo - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Take 1-0 Lead on Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Five Goals Not Enough as Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 1 - Saginaw Spirit
- Record-Setting Second Period Gives Erie 1-0 Series Lead - Erie Otters
- Storm Highlight Fan Steve McLean After Completing a Journey to All 60 CHL Arenas - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Luca Romano Scores OT Winner to Secure Game 1 Victory
- Round One Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds
- Rangers Defeated by Storm in Season Finale, Finish Season Series 7-1-0-0
- Game Preview: Kitchener Wraps up Regular Season in Guelph Sunday Afternoon
- Rangers Hit Century Point Mark With 3-2 Win Over Owen Sound