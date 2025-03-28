Six Different Goal Scorers Lead Bulldogs to Game 1 Win

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs welcomed the beginning of the playoffs on Friday night in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd at the Brantford Civic Centre as the top seed in the Eastern Conference hosted the 8th seed North Bay Battalion for...

The Bulldogs got a dream start in the opening frame, just 2:34 into the game, Marek Vanacker shifted the puck in the right-wing corner for Jake O'Brien along the end boards. Locating Nikolas Rossetto down the slot, O'Brien delivered to the rookie who ...

The Battalion garnered some momentum in the middle frame at 10:28 as Nick Wellenreiter's initial rush was held off by Ryerson Leenders before Lirim Amidovski arrived on the scene to hammer in his 1st of the playoffs and cut the lead to 3-1 at 10:28 gi...

The third period was a relatively quiet affair until the latter stages when the visitors tightened some collars around the Civic Centre. On the power-play at 17:24, Shamar Moses fired the puck from the right point, Leenders made the initial stop, but ...

The Brantford Bulldogs will look to hold home ice on Sunday, March 30th when they host the North Bay Battalion at the Brantford Civic Centre in Game 2 of this Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series with puck drop coming just after 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.