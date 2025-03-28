Generals Take Game One Over Steelheads 7-4

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals started their playoff run tonight against the Brampton Steelheads for game one and were All On Red as they succeeded in taking game one with a 7-4 win.

The first period mattered greatly as the Gens had to set the tone right away. Colby Barlow scored the first goal one minute in assisted by Zackary Sandhu and Luca D'Amato.

Steelheads Angus MacDonell scored one goal past Jacob Oster, but it did not slow the Gens down. The Steelheads started goaltender Jack Ivankovic, and Barlow broke through that wall once again, tipping in the puck after a pass from Simon Wang.

Captain Ben Danford slapped in the puck for the game's third goal, assisted by Noah Powell and Sandhu. Halfway through the first, the Steelheads were slipping behind, and a slick pass from Ethan Toms to Rookie Brooks Rogowski netted the 4th of the game and his first of the playoffs.

The Gens held off strong for the rest of the period and went into the first intermission up 4-1, and hoped to keep up the same energy in the second.

As soon as the Gens hit the ice for period two, Barlow secured his third goal of the game, getting a hat-trick early in the game on the powerplay. A few minutes later, Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke and Barlow race toward the net, giving Sennecke his first of the playoffs.

The rest of the period, the Steelheads picked up the pace, and were able to generate more chances around Oster. MacDonell netted his second of the game, assisted by Porter Martone.

Before the end of the period, the Steelheads received a powerplay opportunity and were able to capitalize on it with two minutes left to go.

Going into the third, the Gens had to lock in, and they were quick to take over the game until the very end. Two minutes into the period, Sennecke recorded his second of the game on the powerplay.

The rest of the period was a back-and-forth battle, where the Steelheads' MacDonell managed to record his third of the game and a hat-trick.

The Gens were busy in tonight's game, setting the tone for the rest of the series, and it will be another tough battle against the Steelheads on Sunday night.

The Gens finished tonight's match with a 7-4 win and will be back on Sunday night for game two. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, Puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

