OHL Announces 2025 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - With the 2025 OHL Cup Championship Final underway, the Ontario Hockey League has announced the seven recipients of 2025 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards for players representing the four Ontario Hockey Federation Member Partners including the ALLIANCE, Greater Toronto Hockey League, Northern Ontario Hockey Association, and both the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's East and West regions, along with Hockey Eastern Ontario and Hockey Northwestern Ontario.

"A big congratulations goes out to the recipients of this year's awards. Thank you to the families, coaches, and teammates for their tremendous support of these remarkable players over the course of the season and throughout their minor hockey careers," said Brodie Barrick, the OHL's Director of Recruitment and Player Services.

"The OHL is proud to recognize all the hard work, dedication, and extraordinary accomplishments from across Ontario. We thank all players for another great season and wish them the very best of luck in their hockey and academic careers."

The awards are presented annually to honour the U16 AAA players who best exemplify outstanding ability and the qualities of sportsmanship and leadership as selected by OHL Central Scouting and a panel of Ontario Hockey League general managers.

ALLIANCE U16 AAA Player of the Year - Jaakko Wycisk (Sun County Panthers)

Jaakko Wycisk led the ALLIANCE U16 circuit in both goals (32) and points (61), leading his team to a league championship with an additional 13 points (6-7--13) in the playoffs. He's the first Sun County player to earn the award since eventual Red Tilson Trophy winner Matthew Maggio last did so in 2018.

Past Winners:

2024 - Parker Vaughan, Elgin-Middlesex Canucks

2023 - Ryan Roobroeck, London Jr. Knights

2022 - Lucas Karmiris, Brantford 99ers

2020 - Bryce McConnell-Barker, London Jr. Knights

2019 - Deni Goure, Chatham-Kent Cyclones

2018 - Matthew Maggio, Sun County Panthers

2017 - Ryan Suzuki, London Jr. Knights

2016 - Owen Lalonde, Windsor Jr. Spitfires

2015 - Nick Suzuki, London Jr. Knights

2014 - Anthony Salinitri, Windsor Jr. Spitfires

2013 - Travis Konecny, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

2012 - Jared McCann, London Jr. Knights Gold

2011 - Bo Horvat, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year - Camryn Warren (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

Toronto Jr. Canadiens forward Camryn Warren was a force throughout the regular season and into the OHL Cup, where he potted a pair of OT winners in round robin play to help his team reach the OHL Cup Championship Final. Warren earns GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year honours in his second season playing at the U16 level.

Past Winners:

2024 - Adam Valentini, Toronto Marlboros

2023 - William Moore, Toronto Marlboros

2022 - Malcolm Spence, Mississauga Senators

2020 - Pano Fimis, Toronto Jr. Canadiens

2019 - Shane Wright, Don Mills Flyers

2018 - Jamie Drysdale, Toronto Marlboros

2017 - Nick Porco, Vaughan Kings

2016 - Ryan Merkley, Toronto Jr. Canadiens

2015 - Ryan McLeod, Toronto Marlboros

2014 - Adam Mascherin, Vaughan Kings

2013 - Dylan Strome, Toronto Marlboros

2012 - Connor McDavid, Toronto Marlboros

2011 - Nick Ritchie, Toronto Marlboros

HEO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Kaden McGregor (Ottawa Valley Titans)

Kaden McGregor led the HEO U16 AAA loop in scoring with 38 goals and 82 points over just 29 games, captaining the Ottawa Valley Titans to a league championship. The HEO U16 AAA Player of the Year continued his strong play at the OHL Cup, recording 11 points (3-8--11) in five games. McGregor is the first Titans player to ever receive the honour.

Past Winners:

2024 - Max Crete, Upper Canada Cyclones

2023 - Quinn Beauchesne, Nepean Raiders

2022 - Cole Beaudoin, Nepean Raiders

2020 - Cedrick Guindon, Rockland Nationals

2019 - Mason McTavish, Pembroke Lumber Kings

2018 - Josh Barnes, Cornwall Colts

2017 - Alexandre Hogue, Cumberland Grads

2016 - Paul Larabie, Nepean Raiders

2015 - Gabriel Vilardi, CIH Academy

2014 - William Bitten, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2013 - Andrew Peski, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2012 - Andrew Abou-Assaly, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2011 - Nicholas Baptiste, Ottawa Senators

HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Eleazar Andrusco (Thunder Bay Kings)

Thunder Bay Kings goaltender Eleazer Andrusco earns this year's HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year honour. The 6-foot-4 product of Fort Frances, Ont. is the second straight Kings netminder to win the award.

Past Winners:

2024 - Brady Cates, Thunder Bay Kings

2023 - Carter Poddubny, Thunder Bay Kings

2020 - Brodie McLeod, Thunder Bay Kings

2019 - Jack Michaelis, Thunder Bay Kings

2018 - Michael Stubbs, Thunder Bay Kings

2017 - Christian Cicigoi, Thunder Bay Kings

2016 - Quintin Loon-Stewardson, Thunder Bay Kings

2015 - Kyle Auger, Thunder Bay Kings

2014 - Brad Belisle, Thunder Bay Kings

2013 - Zach Grzelewski, Thunder Bay Kings

2012 - Bryce Martyn, Thunder Bay Kings

2011 - Nolan Nicholas, Thunder Bay Kings

NOHA U16 AAA Player of the Year - Adam Pseniczny (Soo Jr. Greyhounds U16)

Soo Jr. Greyhounds forward Adam Pseniczny is the NOHA U16 AAA Player of the Year. He led Great North Midget League rookies in scoring with 64 points (29-35--64) over 30 games and also represented Team NOHA at the 2025 OHL Cup.

Past Winners:

2024 - Mason Walker, Sudbury Jr. Wolves

2023 - Hudson Chitaroni, Soo Jr. Greyhounds

2022 - Nolan Newton, Sudbury Nickel Capitals

2020 - Connor Toms, Soo Jr. Greyhounds

2019 - Chase Stillman, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

2018 - Pacey Schlueting, North Bay Trappers

2017 - Camaryn Baber, Soo Midget Greyhounds

2016 - Damien Giroux, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

2015 - Cayse Ton, New Liskeard Cubs

2014 - Zach Dorval, Soo Thunder

2013 - Blake Speers, Soo Thunder

2012 - Michael Amadio, Sault Ste. Marie North Stars

2011 - Ryan Kujawinski, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year - Brock Chitaroni (Barrie Jr. Colts)

Barrie Jr. Colts forward Brock Chitaroni is the OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year with 29 goals and 59 points over 31 regular season games. Chitaroni played his second season with the Colts U16 AAA program, making his second straight appearance in the OHL Cup.

Past Winners:

2024 - Maddox Dagenais, Quinte Red Devils

2023 - Owen Griffin, York-Simcoe Express

2022 - Ethan Procyszyn, North Central Predators

2020 - Donovan McCoy, Quinte Red Devils

2019 - Brenden Sirizzotti, Whitby Wildcats

2018 - Quinton Byfield, York Simcoe Express

2017 - Alex Newhook, York Simcoe Express

2016 - Aidan Dudas, North Central Predators

2015 - Brady Gilmour, Quinte Red Devils

2014 - Chris Paquette, Greater Kingston Jr Frontenacs

OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year - Aleksandr Sementsov (Halton Hurricanes)

Aleksandr Sementsov led the OMHA with 76 points (21-55--76) over 34 games and led his Halton Hurricanes to an OMHA title, also being named OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year.

Past Winners:

2024 - Ethan Belchetz, Oakville Rangers

2023 - Matthew Schaefer, Halton Hurricanes

2022 - Luca Testa, Niagara North Stars

2020 - Sam Alfano, Southern Tier Admirals

2019 - Lawson Sherk, Halton Hurricanes

2018 - Cameron Tolnai, Oakville Rangers

2017 - Matthew Dunsmoor, Guelph Jr. Gryphons

2016 - Adam McMaster, Niagara North Stars

2015 - Liam Stevens, Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs

2014 - Rylee St Onge, Niagara North Stars

*prior to 2014 there was a single OMHA Player of the Year award recipient

Past OMHA Players of the Year:

2013 - Matt Spencer, Oakville Rangers*

2012 - Nik Coric, York Simcoe Express*

2011 - Alex Yuill, Quinte Red Devils*

For more information please visit www.ohlcup.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.