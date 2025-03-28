Spitfires Win Game 1, 7-2, over Soo

March 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - It is a brand-new season come playoff time. Everything is wiped clean and it's a new slate. The Soo Greyhounds were in Windsor for Game 1 of the OHL Playoffs. The Spitfires went 4-1-1 during the regular season against the Hounds and were looking to get on the right path to start the postseason.

In the first period, the Spitfires had a lot of jump. They came out flying and put the pressure on the Soo. Just over two minutes in, Protas got the puck to Cristoforo and he passed to Woodall and he walked in and sniped the first goal of the OHL Playoffs. Not even a minute and a half later, the Spitfires would strike again. Spellacy got the puck to Davis in the neutral zone and he blew by the defender wide and drove the net before tucking the puck five-hole giving the Spitfires a 2-0 lead. The Soo would immediately call their timeout and settle down. The Spitfires outshot the Hounds 12-4 in the first 20 minutes.

In the second period, it would be a crazy first minute of play. The Spitfires would score just 37 seconds in as Protas found Greentree and he sniped his 1st of the post-season. Less than 20 seconds later, the Hounds would score to silence the crowd. 13 minutes later, the Soo would score again, this time on the powerplay and the Spitfires lead was cut to 3-2. Exactly five minutes later, the Spitfires would strike back also on the powerplay. Greentree passed to Protas and he found Morneau and he batted in his own rebound to put the Spits up 4-2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires would keep up the pressure and seal the deal in the frame. Morneau scored his 2nd of the night off a nice pass by Protas to give the Spitfires a 5-2 lead. Five minutes later, the Soo pulled their goalie with over 5 minutes left trying to get back within two but Greentree would score on the empty cage to make it 6-2. Just 16 seconds later, McNamara would snipe a goal bar-down on a 2 on 1and the Spitfires skated to a 7-2 victory.

The Spitfires lead the series 1-0.

The next game is Saturday at 7:05pm for Game 2 vs the Soo.

