Storm Chasers Welcome Indianapolis Indians to Werner Park

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-9) welcome the Indianapolis Indians (11-10) to Werner Park for a six-game series, April 23 to 28. The team returns to Papillion after dropping a six-game series on the road against the Nashville Sounds, with wins Tuesday and Saturday.

First pitch between the Storm Chasers and the Indians is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, Tuesday, April 23. Game two of the series starts at 11:05 a.m. CT, Wednesday, April 24. Games three and four between Omaha and Indianapolis get going at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26. Game five will start on Saturday, April 27 with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch and the series concludes with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, April 28.

2023 College World Series standout Paul Skenes is currently listed as the Indianapolis probable pitcher for the game on Wednesday, April 24 (11:05 a.m. first pitch). Promotions this week are highlighted by Creighton Night on Thursday and Halfway to Halloween on Sunday.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 23

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Wednesday, April 24

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 11:05 a.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen at stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

All About Kids Day, Weathering the Storm: Thousands of kids from local schools join us at Werner Park to learn about weather!

Thursday, April 25

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Creighton Night: Come out and celebrate the accomplishments of some of your favorite Creighton Athletic Teams.

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each, presented by Pinnacle Bank. *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account.

Friday, April 26

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Arbor Day: Come celebrate Arbor Day at Werner Park as we dive into the history of this holiday that originated here in Nebraska!

Saturday, April 27

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Nebraska Night has be moved to a date to be announced later in the season to properly celebrate the accomplishments of Husker athletics.

Sunday, April 28

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 2:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Halfway to Halloween Day: We're halfway to Halloween! Come celebrate with some Halloween themed promos and a costume contest at the ballpark!

Postgame Home Run Derby by the Long Haul Bombers

Family Funday: Featuring Face Painting, presented by Nebraska Medicine.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND

Tuesday, April 22

Indianapolis - LHP Cam Alldred (0-2, 6.92 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (1-0, 6.27 ERA)

Wednesday, April 23

Indianapolis - RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Thursday, April 24

Indianapolis - TBA

Omaha - TBA

Friday, April 25

Indianapolis - LHP Michael Plassmeyer (1-3, 6.86 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (3-1, 2.57 ERA)

Saturday, April 26

Indianapolis - LHP Eric Lauer (2-0, 2.37 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Sunday, April 27

Indianapolis - LHP Cam Alldred (0-2, 6.92 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (1-0, 6.27 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The entire weeklong series between Omaha and Indianapolis can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network. Wednesday's Education Day game will be streamed exclusively online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com, while the remaining five games of the series will locally in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL, Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday's contests are on radio.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 298-299 (.499) vs. Indianapolis, including a 20-12 (.625) record at Werner Park. Last year, the Storm Chasers won 12 of 17 head-to-head games against the Indians, including a perfect 8-0 at Victory Field in Indy and a 4-5 record in Papillion. Before Omaha joined the International League in 2021, the O-Royals and Indianapolis were a American Association foes from 1969 to 1997 and Indy holds an all-time series lead, 299-298 (.499).

This week's matchup will be one of three times Omaha and Indianapolis play in the 2024 season. The Storm Chasers travel to play at Victory Field in Indianapolis from May 27 to June 2, then welcome the Indians back to Werner Park after the All-Star break, July 19 to 21.

Indianapolis has one Royals connection on its roster. Pitcher Wily Peralta pitched 18 games (2 starts) for the 2018 Omaha Storm Chasers. He went 0-1 with a 4.37 ERA that season with one save over the first three months of the season.

A pair of former Indians are currently with the Storm Chasers. Originally drafted by the Pirates in 2018, right-handed pitcher has Colin Selby pitched 33 games for Indianapolis since 2022, including two earlier this year, before he was acquired by the Royals in a trade with Pittsburgh on April 7. Left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz is currently with Omaha on a Major League rehab assignment, he pitched 27 games with Indianapolis between May and August in 2019, in what was his third of three seasons with the Pirates organization before being signed by the Royals in August 2019.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: GETTING OFFENSIVE

You can make a strong argument the @OMAStormChasers are a Top-5 offense in the 20-team International League. Omaha is 4th in runs (124), 4th in total bases (319), 4th in home runs (28) and 6th in steals (266). Norfolk, Durham and Buffalo all profile similarly offensively.

2: ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Infielder CJ Alexander doesn't just lead the @OMAStormChasers in home runs, extra-base hits, total bases and slugging %, but he he's hitting the ball HARD. His 23 batted balls at 100mph or harder in 2024 are tied for the league lead and are the 2nd-most of any Triple-A hitter.

3: BOWLAN FOR STRIKES

Jonathan Bowlan has been the most reliable @OMAStormChasers starter through his first 4 starts. Bowlan is 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA (6 ER in 21.0 IP) with 21 strikeouts and only 5 walks. He's won his last 3 starts, including back-to-back quality starts April 9 and 14 vs. Gwinnett.

4: HOME SWEET HOME

The @OMAStormChasers are surely excited to be back at Werner Park this week, where they hit .289 as a team with a .907 OPS, compared to a .224 average and .694 OPS on the road. Omaha's home batting average and OPS, plus 72 runs in home games lead the International League.

5: HERE COMES THE SUN

No team in the International League plays better in day games than the @OMAStormChasers. The Chasers have a league-best 7-2 daytime record and 3.44 ERA, while Omaha's .285 average and .861 OPS rank 3rd in the IL. There are 2 day games scheduled this week: Wednesday and Sunday.

