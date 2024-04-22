Mud Hens Weekly No. 4: April 22, 2024

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 12-9, T-2nd, 1.0 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 16 at Rochester (2-0 Loss)

April 17 at Rochester (6-5 Loss)

April 18 at Rochester (7-3 Win/7)

April 19 at Rochester (4-1 Loss)

April 20 at Rochester (9-5 Win)

April 21 at Rochester (8-7 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 23 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 24 vs. Worcester (11:05 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 25 vs. Worcester (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 26 vs. Worcester (7:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

April 27 vs. Worcester (5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

April 28 vs. Worcester (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Salvaged a split: The Toledo Mud Hens split the series with the Rochester Red Wings last week, going 3-3. The Hens fell on Tuesday and the resumed game from Wednesday before getting their first win of the week in the nightcap on Thursday. The Mud Hens fell again on Friday before bouncing back for back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday scoring a combined 17 runs.

Rippin' Ryan: Outfielder Ryan Vilade had quite the week in Rochester. Vilade played in five of the six games, going 7-18 (.389) over the week. Vilade smacked two home runs and collected nine RBI against the Red Wings. Vilade added on by doubling twice, scoring thrice, and swiping two bases.

Homering Hiura: Infielder Keston Hiura clubbed two home runs, including a grand slam in the nightcap on Thursday which won the game (7-3). Hiura clubbed a solo shot on Saturday and tallied six RBI during the week. Hiura went 10-20 (.500) with a .565 OBP over the six-game series. Hiura doubled once and walked three times while scoring a team-high six times.

Coming home: The Toledo Mud Hens will return to Fifth Third Field this week to welcome the Worcester Red Sox to T-Town. The series kicks off at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, followed by a School Education Day on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. The Hens return Thursday at 6:35 p.m. for game three, then 7:05 p.m. on Friday for game four. The weekend holds a 5:05 p.m. start on Saturday before a 2:05 p.m. first pitch in the series finale on Sunday.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Ryan Vilade (7-18, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B, 2 SB)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Brant Hurter (5.0 IP, 9 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.