Tides to Host 'Tribute to Special Warfare' on April 27

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides today announced that they will debut new uniforms as part of Tribute to Special Warfare Night on Saturday, April 27th at Harbor Park. The Tides will wear special jerseys and hats that night to honor local Special Warfare Operators and their support team's impact on the local community with a portion of merchandise sales benefiting Special Warfare related charities.

"We are honored to pay tribute to our local Special Warfare Operators and their support teams this Saturday at Harbor Park" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "Patriotism is consistently at the forefront of everything we do. Our local Special Warfare Operators are our neighbors, fans and friends. We are thrilled to dawn these uniforms as part of our ongoing commitment to them and our local military community."

The Tides worked with Brandiose and NewEra to create what will become an instant fan favorite cap. The black cap features a special dark grey logo inspired by the Navy SEALs. Current and retired Operators provided input on what they felt were important when creating the unique design. The logo contains many elements related to Special Warfare while incorporating the Norfolk Tides familiar trident.

The custom black jersey features a green "night vision" glow around the black "NORFOLK" wordmark. The custom cap logo is featured on the left sleeve as well. In addition, both the jersey and cap feature a subdued assaulting forward flag on the right. Game jerseys will be limited to even numbers as the even numbered SEAL teams are located in the Hampton Roads area. All logos and numbers are dark grey set against a black background to highlight the night operations of the Special Warfare Operators. To complete this look, the Tides will be wearing black pants for the first time in team history.

Merchandise for Tribute to Special Warfare Night is available starting today at the Tides team store or online at tides.milbstore.com. On Saturday, April 27th, the Norfolk Tides will take on Atlanta Braves affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

Ticket Information

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

