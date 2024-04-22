Perfect Pitch: Redbirds to Host Miranda Lambert as Part of "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds today announced they will host Miranda Lambert in concert on Saturday, Sept. 28, at AutoZone Park (7 p.m.) as part of the launch of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks. "Music on the Diamond" is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner/operator of the Redbirds, and is promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). The series provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere, such as nestled amidst the downtown Memphis skyline.

Lambert, a GRAMMY award winner and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will be the first musician to hit the stage at AutoZone Park for a full-scale production since Bob Dylan over 10 years ago.

"Our goal is to continue to bring unique events to the city of Memphis and make AutoZone Park a 365-day venue," said Craig Unger, Redbirds President and General Manager. "With the support of DBH, hosting an artist at the caliber of Miranda Lambert is something we are very proud of, and we are excited for the opportunity to bring her concert to the Mid-South."

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets for the Miranda Lambert concert are expected to sell out promptly, and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 with exclusive presales starting Tuesday, April 23.

Artist Presale

Tuesday, April 23 at 10 a.m.

Redbirds Season Ticket Member Presale

Tuesday, April 23 at 12 p.m.

Redbirds Database Presale

Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at memphisredbirds.com. For more information on upcoming events at AutoZone Park visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

