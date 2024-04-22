Six-Time All-Star J.D. Martinez Scheduled to Play for Syracuse Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Six-time All-Star and 2018 World Series Champion J.D. Martinez is scheduled to play for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets host the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland Guardians) in a six-game series from Tuesday, April 23rd to Sunday, April 28th. First pitch of Tuesday and Wednesday's games is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Martinez signed a Major League contract with the New York Mets on March 23rd. The 36-year-old stayed at the Mets' Spring Training Complex in Florida at the start of the season to ramp up and get extra at-bats after signing late in the spring. In three games this season with the St. Lucie Mets, Martinez went 3-for-11 with and RBI, a double, and two walks.

From 2011-2023, Martinez has played in 1,522 MLB games with five different teams: Houston from 2011-2013, Detroit from 2014-2017, Arizona in 2017, Boston from 2018-2022, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. In his Major League career, Martinez is hitting .287 with 315 home runs and 1,002 RBIs. Martinez was named an All-Star in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2023, Martinez won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox while hitting .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBIs.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.