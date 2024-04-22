Bluey and Bingo Return to Victory Field on August 3-4

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that Bluey and Bingo will again take over Victory Field on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. Just yesterday, the Indians hosted the biggest non-Opening Day April crowd on record at the Vic with nearly 12,000 fans in attendance - many to meet their favorite Blue and Red Heelers.

"The popularity of Bluey and Bingo is off the charts for both kids and adults," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO. "Our game yesterday was proof of that, and we're excited to give fans another opportunity to meet Bluey and Bingo on back-to-back days in early August."

Fans may purchase tickets to the Aug. 3 game here or Aug. 4 game here.

Single-game tickets are available for the 2024 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

