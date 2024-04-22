Mendick Promoted to Chicago Today, Becomes 9th Player Promoted this Year

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







INF Danny Mendick had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Mendick, 30, was in the midst of an incredible home run streak with the Charlotte Knights. The Rochester, NY native has homered in five consecutive games (April 16-20) and six consecutive home games, dating back to Charlotte's home game on Sunday, April 7.

For the season, Mendick is hitting .317 (19-for-60) with 15 runs scored, six doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI in 19 games with the Knights. He leads the International League in OPS (1.205) and slugging percentage (.817). He is also tied for first in the IL in extra-base hits (14). Mendick is also tied for second in home runs and fourth in RBI.

With today's promotion, the Knights have now sent nine players to Chicago. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16) and INF Danny Mendick (4/22). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP John Brebbia completed his MLB rehab assignment and was activated by the Chicago White Sox today. Brebbia made one MLB rehab appearance with the Knights (4/19 vs. Syracuse). In a start, Brebbia allowed just one hit over one scoreless inning pitched. He struck-out two batters. With the White Sox this season, he is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four games this season (2.2 innings pitched).

INF Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Charlotte today (Report TBD). In 12 games with the White Sox this season, Sosa hit .132 (5-for-38) with two runs scored, two doubles and one RBI. He began the 2024 campaign with the Knights and was recalled by the White Sox on April 6. In six games with the Knights this season, he is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with five runs scored, two doubles, one home run and three RBI.

RHP Nick Nastrini was optioned to Charlotte today (Report TBD). In two starts with the White Sox this year, Nastrini went 0-2 with a 7.88 ERA (8.0 IP). With the Knights this season, Nastrini is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts (7.0 IP/13 SO). He entered the 2024 season rated by Baseball America as the number three prospect in Chicago's system.

INF Zach Remillard was designated for assignment by the White Sox today. In 13 games with the Knights this season, Remillard is hitting .120 (6-for-50) with eight runs scored, one triple, three RBI and one stolen base. Remillard has also appeared in two games with the White Sox this season. He went 1-for-5 at the plate with one run scored for Chicago.

