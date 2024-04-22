Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, April 23rd to Sunday, April 28th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home to NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday to being a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A Cleveland Guardians). The homestand features the first Latino Night and Bark in the Park of the season, plus Jackie Robinson Celebration, and fireworks. Plus, six-time All-Star and 2018 World Series Champion J.D. Martinez is scheduled to play for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday, April 23rd (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Tuesday is Trivia Night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Orange Trivia Company will be at the ballpark for trivia and baseball. Trivia will start at 6:35 p.m. inside the Metropolitan Club. There is a maximum of six players per team. Fans playing trivia will have access to all stadium concessions, in-seat service in the Metropolitan Club, and a cash bar. The trivia category is general knowledge and will last about two hours with a 15-minute intermission halfway through. The winning team will receive one night in a Luxury Suite at NBT Bank Stadium, including food and beverage package. Contact Bill Ryan at BRyan@syracusemets.com or at 315-474-7833 x105 for more information. Or buy trivia tickets by clicking this link: TRIVIA TICKETS.

Plus, it's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, April 24th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: ARISE, the Great Swamp Conservancy and Hope for the Bereaved. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, April 25th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - On this Dollar Thursday, the Syracuse Mets are hosting their first Latino Night of the season when the Mets become the Congueros de Syracuse, presented by Paintcare and CNY Latino. The Mets are celebrating the Mexican Culture on this Copa night with Mexican themed food and beer specials plus Mexican music and more. DJ Geda will be on the 315 Bullpen Bar all game long.

Plus, on Dollar Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are presented by 95X

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a clear tote bag, courtesy of PaintCare.

It's also College Night. Students with a college ID will receive $4 off their ticket when purchasing at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or by emailing Katie Baldwin at KBaldwin@syracusemets.com.

Friday, April 26th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $30, including an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at Syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

The Mets are also celebrating Jackie Robinson. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Jackie Robinson jersey, presented by Coca-Cola, modeled after the jersey Robinson wore with the Montreal Royals when he played in the minor leagues.

Saturday, April 27th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the first Bark in the Park Day of the season with a dog blanket giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to local rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog blanket, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's.

The Mets are also celebrating Earth Day. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mystery Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be concealed in a brown paper bag, so whatever you receive is a mystery. Bobbleheads will vary and will be from different teams, sports, and organizations. Fans can exchange their mystery bobblehead for a new mystery bobblehead for $5 or purchase additional mystery bobbleheads for $10 at the table on the concourse next to Guest Services. Proceeds of the Mystery Bobblehead giveaway will be donated to the Onondaga Earth Corps.

Sunday, April 28th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features: French Toast, , Fresh Fruit, Salads, Chicken and Waffles, Pulled Pork Sliders, Scrambled Eggs, sausage links, home fries, Mac & Cheese, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

The Syracuse Mets are also helping to spread awareness of ALS and of the severe physical, emotional, and financial burdens it creates for people living with the disease and their families. The Mets will wear special ALS jerseys and auction them off online to benefit the ALS Association, Upstate New York Chapter. Fans can bid on jerseys at syracusemets.com/auction.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

