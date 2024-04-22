Robberse Named International League Pitcher of the Week
April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Redbirds right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse was named International League Pitcher of the Week, as announced Monday by Minor League Baseball.
Robberse, who was acquired by St. Louis at the trade deadline last season, earned his third win of the season on Friday, April 19 at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves). The right-handed pitcher tossed a career-high 8.0 innings, allowed one unearned run on one hit, walked two and tied a career high with eight strikeouts.
With the outing, Robberse is now tied for the league lead in wins (3) and win percentage (1.000). He is also top-10 in innings pitched (T-2nd, 22.2), ERA (2nd, 1.59), strikeouts (tied-9th, 23), batting average against (tied-6th, .192) and WHIP (2nd, 0.93).
Robberse is scheduled to make his next start at AutoZone Park on Friday, April 26 at 11:05 a.m. CDT against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 23 with first pitch for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
