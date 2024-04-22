Hugs All Around for the Saints Longest Homestand of the Season from April 23-May 5

ST. PAUL, MN - Coming off the most successful April homestand in the franchise's history, CHS Field will be open for not one week of games, but two. You might think it's going to be tough to get through the long stretch, but it's easy when each game is special. Let's go nuts for the passion our players show game in and game out as they hope to shred up the opposition. We'll provide star power on the field along with special memories for your loved ones, and you provide the hugs to show your appreciation. It's two weeks filled with joy and happiness as the Saints bring the fun from April 23-May 5.

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals), 6:37 p.m. - National English Language Day

He was born in April, 1564 and died on April 23, 1616. He had a way with words often writing in blank verse with an iambic pentameter pattern. Because of his influence on the English language a holiday is celebrated on this day each year, and you're probably not even aware. We utilize the language every day, so it's only natural we celebrate National English Language Day on the day, one William Shakespeare died. English is referred to as the lingua franca of the modern era. The theme of this day changes each year as designed by the United Nations. This year's theme is "Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and Opportunities." We will navigate this roadmap of a language with a little wordplay fun. Find out how people around the North America utilize the English language on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 6:37 p.m. - Celebrate Marco...Polo

We all played the game as kids. You close your eyes, and say MARCO. Then the people you're playing with yell back, "POLO," and a fun game ensues. But chances are you don't know much about the man, or the game for that matter, and that's why we honor Marco Polo some 700 years after his death. Marco Polo traveled to, and throughout, China in the 13 th century. He served in the Mongolian Court under Kublai Khan's rule. While not the first person to travel throughout China, he became famous for writing a book about his exploration. The game, on the other hand, may have originated as a way for sailors to pass time. The best explanation on why we play the game is because it is said Marco Polo had no idea where he was going, got lost in the desert when traveling through China with his family, and thought he heard voices calling his name. He responded with Polo, in hopes of being found, but when he was eventually found, he realized he hallucinated the call and call back. You can explore this great state and have people call out your name on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 25 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 6:37 p.m. - Special Olympics Night

It all started with a simple summer camp, and it has grown into an international phenomena. Sports is often credited with bringing people together from all walks of life and that is never more present than through the Special Olympics, which is why we bring these incredible women and men together to honor them for their athletic prowess. A woman from Bethesda, Md. called up Eunice Kennedy Shriver and told her that she was having trouble finding a summer camp for her child with intellectual disability. That's when Camp Shriver was born. From there it grew in July, 1968 when the first "Olympic" games for young people with intellectual disabilities was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. By the end of 1968 U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy held a news conference to announce the formation of the Special Olympics. Let's celebrate these incredible athletes on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers .

Friday, April 26 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 6:37 p.m. - Pretzel Day with post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

If you wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive your children to a school that's too expensive, and then go to a job that pays you too little then this is a day just for you. It's National Pretzel Day and we have the perfect day for you to celebrate. The pretzel is long considered a good-luck symbol due to its religious roots. How popular are pretzels in the United States? More than $550 million worth of pretzels are sold in the 50 states. They can be soft or crunchy. Large or small. Sweet or savory. However you like your pretzel feel free to chomp on one during our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of food commercial jingles.

Saturday, April 27 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 2:07 p.m. - World Hugging Record

If at first you don't succeed, try, try, again. Last year we attempted to set the record for most hugs given to a mascot in one minute and we finished just shy. We're giving it another shot, and we expect to finish on top. This is the perfect day for everyone to get close. The most hugs given by a mascot in one minute is 89 hugs, achieved by M&M's in Shanghai, China, on June 16, 2019. We not only think Mudonna can break that record, but believe she can shatter it. Line up, put your arms out at your side, get your hug on, and be a part of history. Nothing gets people hugging like a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 28 vs. Rochester Red Wings, 2:07 p.m. - Peanuts Celebration with a Saints Peanuts Replica Jersey Giveaway (750)

Born in 1922 and raised in St. Paul, Charles Schulz is a local icon and was a gigantic baseball fan, even using the St. Paul Saints in a February 21, 1974 comic strip. Snoopy asks Woodstock who the starting shortstop was for the pennant-winning 1938 St. Paul Saints. You have to be a die-hard fan to know the answer, but without hesitation Woodstock answers, "Ollie Bejma." We honor Schulz and his incredible comic strip during our Peanuts Celebration. No need to say, "Good Grief" on this day, but feel free to bring your security blanket if it makes you feel better. We'll tickle the twine of our favorite Beethoven piece and watch everyone dance around. Who knows, maybe today is the day Charlie kicks the football. Saints players will wear specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off during the game. Be one of the first 750 fans in attendance and receive a Saints Peanuts replica jersey. What better promotion on a Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases postgame.

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day

We know when you get to take off school and go to a baseball game, the last thing you want to do is learn. You'd rather goof off and spend time with your friends and not think about the classroom. But what if we made it fun? We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level. Move over older baseball stats, here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history, learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Louisville Bats, 6:37 p.m. - Flint Hills Family Festival presented by the Ordway Celebrating Larry Doby Passion for the Commnunity

The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to former Saints owner and President, Mike Veeck. His father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints will always make this an annual tradition, so come out and learn the history on this Flint Hills Family Festival presented by the Ordway celebrating Larry Doby Passion for the Community. The Saints and Bats will wear special Negro League jerseys to commemorate the occasion. The Saints will be clad in the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, the same team that Doby guided to the 1946 Negro League Championship. The Bats will wear uniforms of the Homestead Grays, the team Josh Gibson played for during his storied career. Doby will be honored throughout the night with games, facts, and a historical perspective of African Americans in the National Pastime. Doby was signed to his first Major League contract in 1947 by Bill Veeck, father of Saints President Mike Veeck. Though he never played for the Saints, the club elected to retire Doby's number 14 during the 2005 season. Find out where all the great black baseball players played around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 2 vs. Louisville Bats, 6:37 p.m. - Two Men and a Truck Movers For Moms Campaign, Raising Awareness for Domestic Violence

There are two sides to the Saints. One side is our playful, fun, and irreverent side. The other focuses on the community. When a partner aligns with our values a truly magical day comes together. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence more than 33% of women in Minnesota experience intimate partner domestic violence, intimate partner rape, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetime. Since 2008 one organization has made it a priority to bring awareness to this cause and they are teaming up with the St. Paul Saints for the Two Men and a Truck Movers For Moms Campaign, Raising Awareness for Domestic Violence. Two Men and a Truck locations team up with local organizations such as schools, stores, banks, and more in their community to setup collection sites for essential care items needed by their recipient shelters. Using their specialized Movers for Moms boxes, collection sites are set up around the community and events are held to encourage the donation of these items. When Saints fans donate a new, unused household item to the game on May 2, they will receive free admission to this game. Two Men and a Truck will have a moving truck on Broadway St. collecting donation items and distributing free tickets. It's that simple and it's for a worthy cause.

Friday, May 3 vs. Louisville Bats, 6:37 p.m. - Sk8 Paul presented by Undeniably Dairy with post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

We're going to Drop In to the middle of the series with some incredible air. Listen carefully because we won't Fakie you out with how much fun we're going to have on our Sk8 Paul Saints night presented by Undeniably Dairy . We're pulling a complete 180 on this promotion, so whether you're a Sk8er Boi (or Girl) or even an Ollie, Cannonball into CHS Field for a fun night with some skateboard tricks. Make sure you grab our unique Mudonna themed board. Go to saints-groups.com and use the password: sk82024 and add on this unique, sick deck for you to shred around The Cities. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of, what else, skater songs.

Saturday, May 4 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:07 p.m. - Star Trek Day presented by Koppy Motors

When everyone zigs, we zag. Look around the world of baseball today. They all have lightsabers, Wookiees, and clumsy, well-meaning Gungans filling up their promotions. Not us. Today we're beaming up to a final frontier with our Star Trek game presented by Koppy Motors. SAAAAAIIIINNNTTTSS. This promotion may seem highly illogical on the surface, but the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one. Dammit, Saints, you're gonna' change the laws of physics with this one. On this day we're giv'n her all she's got captain, so live long and prosper while everyone else sees if they can use "the force." There has to be a tropical island somewhere in space, so let's find it together on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 5 vs. Louisville Bats, 2:07 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión Numero Uno presented by Bulldog Lowertown

Cinco de Mayo. Copa de la Diversión. It's the perfect duo for a Latin Celebration. It's the first of three Copa de la Diversión night's as the Saints celebrate the state's Latino history presented by Bulldog Lowertown . Copa de la Diversi ó n or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jerseys with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Enjoy it all on a Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on June 8 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

