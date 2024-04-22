Yankees Triple-A Club Visits DBAP; Star Wars Night & More

April 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 23 to start a six-game homestand versus the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The homestand is highlighted by Education Day (April 23), Winning Wednesday (April 24), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (April 25), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (April 26), Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's (April 27), and Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 28). In addition, the Bulls have a Monster surprise in store for fans with an exclusive in-park release at the end of the first inning on Friday, April 26. Fans in attendance for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday's games will also have the chance to receive a 2024 Bulls Magnet Schedule courtesy of Blanton's.

Tuesday, April 23rd vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (11:05am)

- Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with a special 11:05am first pitch time.

Wednesday, April 24th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm)

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Blanton's: Fans in attendance will have the chance to receive a 2024 Durham Bulls Magnet Schedule courtesy of Blanton's Air, Plumbing & Electric!

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, April 25th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm)

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Blanton's: Fans in attendance will have the chance to receive a 2024 Durham Bulls Magnet Schedule courtesy of Blanton's Air, Plumbing & Electric!

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2024! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Bark in the Park tickets are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3y3h8LS . Fans can also purchase Bark in the Park tickets and add on a special Bulls branded dog merchandise package as part of the Bulls K9 Club presented by Truss Vet: https://bit.ly/3PNN1RN

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Throwback Thursday: The best alternate jerseys in the game are back, as the Bulls wear their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, April 26th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm) - presented by Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina

Exclusive In-Park Release: The Bulls will unveil a Monster surprise to fans in attendance at the end of the first inning of Friday night's contest.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, April 27th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm)

Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's: The Force will be strong at the DBAP for the return of Star Wars Night at the DBAP!

Star Wars Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will wear special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off starting 6:00pm that night through Wednesday, May 1 at noon, with all proceeds benefitting Duke Children's.

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Sunday, April 28th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1:05pm) - Presented by GoDurham

Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Blanton's: Fans in attendance will have the chance to receive a 2024 Durham Bulls Magnet Schedule courtesy of Blanton's Air, Plumbing & Electric!

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.