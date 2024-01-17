Stinil Selected as Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Michal Stinil has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for January 8 - 14.

Stinil scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in three games last week.

After being held scoreless on Friday against Cincinnati, the 24-year old had three points (2g, 1a) in a 6-4 win over the Cyclones on Saturday. He notched his second-career hat trick and added a helper in a 6-3 victory against Utah on Sunday.

A native of Decin, Czech Republic, Stinil has 35 points (16g, 19a) in 31 games so far this season. He led Wichita in scoring a year ago with 79 points (31g, 48a) in 65 games.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

On behalf of Michal Stinil, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wichita Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

