K-Wings' Lemieux ECHL/Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the ECHL has named rookie goaltender Jonathan Lemieux the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of January 8-14.

Lemieux, 22, went 2-0 on the week with a 1.00 goals against average (GAA) and .968 save percentage (SV%) across two K-Wings victories.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound stopper helped extend Kalamazo's active win streak to four games with 33 saves in a 4-1 win versus Toledo on Friday and 28 saves in a 2-1 win against Wheeling on Sunday.

Lemieux holds a 13-10-1-0 record with a 2.77 GAA and .914 SV% 24 games into his professional career. The Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native is currently on loan to the K-Wings via the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL), has points in five of his last six starts (4-1-1-0) and finished the week as the ECHL leader in goaltender wins with 13.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Indy Fuel (17-14-4-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

